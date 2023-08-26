Nigerian Tourism on the Cusp of Global Reckoning

As we welcome the new Minister for Tourism, Ms Lola Ade-John, I am hopeful that in our time, Nigeria can secure its place on the global tourism map while making a positive contribution to sustainable development, writes FOLORUNSHO COKER, Director General, Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA)

An Essential Platform for Tourism Growth

The recent announcement by the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria of the creation of a stand-alone Ministry of Tourism , and the appointment of a substantive Minister to run the Ministry is ample proof of the genuine intention of this administration to recognise tourism as a significant low hanging fruit for Nige- ria’s economic growth and for the development of the industry. The ministerial appointee, Ms Lola AdeJohn, is a notable professional with cognate experience in the information and disruptive technology space and I am positive that her appointment to the Ministry of Tourism is just what the industry needs at a time like this.

Globally, the tourism value chain is a trillion-dollar industry that interconnects many sub-sectors, providing employment for millions of people and serving as a major contributor to National GDP’s. Sadly, Africa only accounts for 4% of this market. There is need for all stakeholders in the industry to awaken to their responsibilities and collaboratively work towards the growth of the sector. The value chain of Nigeria’s tourism economy is vast.

From the hospitality sector to aviation and transportation, destination management, souvenir production, event packaging, carnivals, festivals and cultural promotions, among others, the opportunities of leveraging this key growth sector to create jobs, shore up revenue and add to the nation’s GDP are limitless. As administrators, my team and I strongly believe that to become a tourism hub in Africa, we need to develop domestic tourism first. The development of domestic tourism will increase the country’s attraction to sponsors and investors.

They will, in turn, develop the industry, develop our tourism assets, leading to further infrastructural development that will let loose the huge potentials of the tourism industry. Certainly, the new Ministry of Tourism offers the required growth structure for promoting the country as a destination of choice for many across the world, particularly as the demand for Nigerian tourism is strengthening and gearing up to surpass the 2019 pre-COVID-19 levels, when international tourist arrivals accounted for over 2.2 million people, with receipts in excess of $1.4 billion.

Across the world, tourism has recovered by 80% of its value, post- COVID-19, while Africa has recovered by as much as 88%. The opportunities for domestic growth of the sector are therefore very apparent. There is equally now hope that domestic tourism, which is six times larger than international tourism, and constitutes more than 70% of tourism markets, will witness the collaborative drive that it requires from all stakeholders and this will result in the increase of inbound tourism. This will be good for the development of Nigeria’s rural communities, where a lot of the tourist sites are located.

We must address several challenges to fully realise our tourism potential. Investment in infrastructure development is crucial, alongside the improvements to transportation networks, accommodations, and tourist facilities. Public-private partnerships can play a vital role in attracting investment and expertise. In addition, we must prioritise the safety and security of tourists through effective security measures and proactive risk management strategies. By building trust and confidence, we can assuage concerns and create a welcoming environment for visitors. Some quick ideas that come to mind for prompt intervention and growth of tourism in Nigeria include the following:

Commissioning of a National Tourism Development Master Plan

For coordinated growth of the sector, there is need to inaugurate a National Tourism Development Master Plan in line with the National Development Plan 2021–2025 that fits with government’s long-term aspiration, as encapsulated in the Nigeria Agen- da 2050 for the measurable and coordinated growth of the sector.

Activation of the Tourism Satellite Account (TSA)

The Tourism Satellite Account (TSA) is a standardised quantitative tool required for capturing tourism related data, which is necessary for coordinated nationwide planning and development. There is therefore need to domesticate the TSA in Nigeria.

Placement of Tourism in the Federal Constitution

Due to its multi-faceted nature, tourism is a concurrent matter that involves all tiers of government. Accordingly, there is need to engage with the National Assembly to properly place tourism on the Concurrent List in the federal constitution and remove all ambiguity around it. This is necessary for tourism to thrive as envisaged.

Leveraging on the Open Skies Agreement and the Single African Market

The Open Skies Agreement, a key component of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, has the potential to transform Nigeria’s tourism landscape. By removing restrictive air travel regulations, the agreement fosters greater connectivity and accessibility, making it easier for international tourists to explore Nigeria’s tourism assets. Improved air transport infrastructure, combined with streamlined visa processes, will attract a larger number of visitors, providing a significant boost to the tourism industry.

Strengthening Institutional and Human Capacity Development Across the Industry

There is need to improve the range of skills necessary to provide quality services and experiences within the industry by partnering with stakeholders and educational organisations to provide the required skills and capacity for personnel and practitioners. The standardised training system should attract young and mature Nigerians back to study and training, and provide them with specialised skills and pathways to new careers in the tourism, hospitality and services sectors. The training should be more vocational and not just academic.

Encouraging Tourism Investment and Funding

There is need to create a functional Tourism Development Fund, as well as an enabling environment for tourism investors to thrive and drive the development of tourism sites, assets and destination marbe incentivised to act as partners in progress by providing single digit long term development loans to the industry.

New Regional Leadership Role

At the just concluded 66th Meeting of the UNWTO Commission for Africa, which held between the 26th and 28th of July in Mauritius, Nigeria was elected into the Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), and as Vice Chair of the Commission for Africa. This is a major step for Nigerian tourism, and it confers huge advantages for regional and global visibility, as it came on the heels of the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

This new development offers Nigeria another window of opportunity to showcase the best of her culture and diversity to the rest of the world. Key benefits of this landmark achievement in Mauritius, would include the setting up of a UNWTO Tourism Academy in Nigeria, access to UNWTO tourism grants for supporting the local industry, and technical assistance for the activation of the Tourism Satellite Account.