Nigerian Tourism: FTAN calls for purposeful leadership in merged ministry

Share

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), which is the umbrella body of private sector tourism operators in the country, has called for purposeful leadership within the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy.

This is coming on the heels of the recent cabinet reshuffle by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu resulting in the sack of five ministers and appointment of seven new ministers, as well as the creation of new ministries and merger of some of the existing ones.

These new changes by the President saw the sack of the former Minister of Tourism, Mrs Lola Ade-John and merging of the Ministry of Tourism with the existing Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, now known as Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, with Hanatu Masuwa retained as the Minister.

In the statement signed by its President, Mr Nkereuwem Onung, the Federation described the federal government’s decision to scrap the Ministry of Tourism and merged Tourism with the existing Arts, Culture and Creative Industry as a ‘rude shock.’

The Federation, however, stressed the need for ‘a passionate, creative, and purposeful leadership within the fold of the merged ministry as a way forward, noting that the present development calls for a visionary leadership that understands the interplay, dynamics and nexus existing among the ‘four tie’ industries now put under one ministry.

According to the Federation, in the statement, while it acknowledges the complexities involved in this merger, ‘it also recognises the interconnectedness of tourism, arts, culture and the creative economy as vital components of a singular industry, the abrupt nature of these changes was unexpected.’

This is further as the Federation noted that the merger if positively exploited ‘presents a unique opportunity for a more integrated approach to development.’

This is as it noted, “FTAN expresses surprise and concern regarding the recent merger of the newly established Ministry of Tourism with the Ministry of Arts, Culture and the Creative Industry, now forming the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Arts, Tourism, and Creative Industry.

“This significant decision, announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also includes the removal of Lola Ade – John as the Minister, leaving her as the immediate past minister.

“The news of this merger and the minister’s removal came as a rude shock to us. However, we believe that this government’s decision is not a misplaced priority.

“The convergence of these sectors under one ministry presents a unique opportunity for a more integrated approach to development.”

Continuing, the Federation, therefore, urged the leadership of the merged ministry to imbibe ‘a deep understanding of the industries,’ in addition to possessing ‘a vision that inspires collaboration and innovation,’ in order to achieve desired goals of the government, just as it expressed enthusiasm to work with the new body in realising these objectives.

According to the Federation, “If the government is genuinely committed to the growth and promotion of these sectors, it is imperative that the new leadership not only possesses a deep understanding of the industries but also a vision that inspires collaboration and innovation.

‘‘FTAN looks forward to engaging with the government in a constructive dialogue to ensure that the merged ministry fulfills its potential in revitalising Nigeria’s tourism and cultural sectors.

“The federation remains committed to advocating policies that will foster sustainable growth and development in these crucial areas.”

Share

Please follow and like us: