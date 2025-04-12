Nigerian Tourism: Akinboboye Pushes Ahead With Unveiling of 5 Years Agenda for Ipada Celebrations

Share

Following the successes recorded by Ipada Celebration last year as a debutant cultural tourism, business development and promotion event by Otunba Wanle Akinboboye’s Motherland Beckons, an ambitious five years agenda has been unveiled for the audacious celebration, spanning 2025 and 2030.

Ipada, which is a Yoruba word for Return (Mass exodus or movement of people), was initiated by Akinboboye to attract people of African ancestry and lovers of Africa from across the world to connect with their root – Motherland – Nigeria and Africa.

It is not just about immersing the people in the cultural, educational, leisure, and adventure experiences across Nigeria and the African continent, but it is also a platform that offers a lifetime opportunity for them to contribute to the economic development of Nigeria and Africa by investing in different business opportunities through what is called Business Unusual platform.

For a period of 10 days last year (November 29 and December 8, 2024, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Ikegun Village, Ibeju Lekki axis of Lagos, venue of the celebration, witnessed a captivating and enthralling cultural events, musicals, live theatre, carnival, culinary treats and art displays of various kinds, climaxing with a grand closing ceremony on December 8.

With President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Grand Patron, Global Ambassador and Chief Host, the celebrations attracted over 50, 000 attendees in the course of the 10 days gatherings, with royals, tourists, communities and business moguls as well as corporate enterprises converging on the multiple-awards winning African-themed resort.

Ipada Celebrations was also endorsed by the defunct Ministry of Tourism, with the former Minister, Mrs Lola Ade-John then at the forefront of the campaign for its execution. Following the scrapping of the Tourism Ministry and merger with the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, the Minister, Hannatu Musawa, has also declared support for the initiative, which has enjoyed partnership from a number of state governments and corporate bodies, such as Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun and Taraba states, including the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN).

Besides opening the tourism flanks and the gains of its, some of the major economic highlights of the 10 days mega celebrations included a free Artificial Intelligent (AI) three days training sessions for over 300 youths, worth over N200 million in cost, while the Vanatu Government has undertaken to provide additional AI training opportunities to a total of 1, 500 Africans – the aggregate anticipated economic benefit of this training will translate to N636, 940, 000; N35 million in earnings for local creatives (musicians, dancers, djs, and models, among others); attraction of multi-billion naira investment projects, including: N6.9 trillion Slave Ship to Cruise Ship initiative – the construction of six cruise ships funded by the Africa Diaspora Central Bank. The ships will transport tourists from the Caribbean to Africa through the Lekki Deep sea port in Lagos; N4.5 trillion Ubuntu Tower (set to be the world’s tallest building in Lekki Free Trade Zone by the Africa Diaspora Central Bank.; and N7.6 billion/year Tribal Tapestry ancestral tourism programme; Establishment of a Carnival Costume Factory in Lagos that will provide direct employment to at least 100 Nigerians. It is envisaged that it will generate earnings of at least N60 million per annum.

Construction of three African themed resorts in Taraba State by Motherland Beckons through a Public-Private Partnership. These projects will generate income for both the state and its people, who will benefit directly from increased employment as well as via contracts for goods and services .Also, a number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) were signed during the celebrations, these include; Rwanda – Vanuatu geothermal energy and AI collaboration ($700M value); African-themed resort development in Vanuatu (worth $50M investment).

On the five years agenda

To consolidate on these gains and ensure the sustainability of Ipada Celebrations as Nigeria’s and Africa’s foremost megacity and multi-dimensional cultural tourism and business offering, with a welcome home package for the returnees thrown into the mix, Akinboboye, who is also the Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, in unfolding the five years agenda, expressed confidence that Nigeria will solidify its position as Africa’s premier tourism hub under Tinubu’s leadership.

“The Ipada Initiatives are a transformative force in Africa’s economic renaissance,” he declared.

The five years agenda for Ipada Celebrations, according to Akinboboye, is an all-embracing one; covering Nigeria and a number of Africa countries; with different cultural tourism, musical, arts and theatre displays, carnivals, festivals, breathtaking and adventurous tour packages and conferences, including wellness, religious and educational events incorporated into the full scale agenda.

On this, Akinboboye said, ‘‘Ipada packages are designed to cater to all age groups, interests, and demographics. Each package includes dedicated tour guides, comprehensive insurance, airport protocols, cultural immersion experiences, and much more. We ensure your journey to the continent is seamless and memorable by supporting you every step of the way.”

On the details of the agenda, he said people can pre-book from now till 2030, with early bird bookings attracting discounted rate and that bookings can be secured with a 25% deposit.

Highlights

Some of the major highlights of the agenda, beginning from May 2025 include:

May 2025

Asun Carnival: A carnival celebrating the traditional goat meat delicacy ‘asun’ in Ondo, Ondo State, Nigeria, May 1, 2025;

Dakar Biennale (Dak’Art): Africa’s largest contemporary art event, featuring exhibitions, installations, and cultural discussions, holding in Dakar, Senegal, spanning May 1 and May 31, 2025;

Saint-Louis Jazz Festival: An international event celebrating jazz, with performances from local and global artists, holding in Saint-Louis, Senegal, between May 10 and 17, 2025;

Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards: A prestigious awards recognising excellence in African Film and TV production, holding in Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, Nigeria, May 10, 2025;

June

Homowo Festival: An harvest festival featuring communal feasts, traditional dances, and rituals aimed at warding off hunger, holding in Accra, Ghana, spanning June 1 and 30, 2025;

Ojude Oba Festival: A rich Yoruba cultural festival, featuring parade on horses, cultural dances, fashion displays, communal feasting and entertainment, holding in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Nigeria, on June 10, 2025;

July

Evala Traditional Wrestling Festival: A traditional wrestling competition, with cultural dances and community feastings, celebrating local heritage – Kara, Togo, spanning July 6 and 15, 2025;

Dambe Traditional Boxing Championship: A thrilling display of Northern Nigerian combat sports and culture – Kano, Nigeria, between July 10 and 14, 2025;

Festival sur le Nige: Art exhibitions, traditional crafts, and live music – set along the iconic Niger River: Segou, Mali, holding between July 20 and 23, 2025;

August

Osun-Osogbo Festival: A cultural festival featuring spiritual rites, processions, and celebrations honouring the goddess of Osun, with musical concerts and communal feasting – Osogbo, Nigeria, holding in UNESCO-recognised Osun Grove, between August 7 and 11, 2025;

Chale Wote Street Art Festival: Will witness the transformation of Accra into a hub for creativity with street art, performance, and film screenings – Accra, Ghana, spanning August 12 and 18, 2025;

International Savalou Yam Festival: Celebration of yam harvest with parades, cultural performances, and traditional rituals – Savalou, Benin Republic, August 15 – 20, 2025;

October

Felabration: Annual music festival celebrating Fela Kuti’s legacy with musical performances and art displays – Lagos, Nigeria, holding October;

November/December

Fête des Masques (Festival of Masks): This famous festival honours forest spirits with colorful costumes, mask dances, and music – Man, Cote D’ Ivoire, holding in November;

Gorée Diaspora Festival: A tribute to African roots and the Diaspora, with music, art, and reflections on history – Goree Island, Senegal, holding in November; The Africa International Film festival: Prominent film festival showcasing African and Diaspora films – Lagos, Nigeria, holding between November 8 and 15, 2025; Global Entrepreneurship Festival: An annual event that brings together entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators to celebrate and promote global entrepreneurship – Akure, Nigeria, spanning November 21 and 23, 2025; Ipada Carnival – Lagos, Nigeria, holding between November 28 and December 7, 2025. Some of the events include; Colourful carnival procession, Africa’s Longest pool party, one mile African buffet, Odigbose play: the first African account of slave trade, Nefertiti, the Queen of Africa Pageant, Business unusual, Africa International Music Festival, Festival of creative, Beach Polo, Fashion show, Bloosom retreat – Free Mentorship for women, Tours (business and leisure), African traditional wrestling, and Kamp Africa.

Others are; YATE (Youth Africa Tourism Expedition), CAER (Corporate African Eco Retreat), Artificial Intelligence training, Bespoke costuming, Wa dii (African beauty Saloon), African naming ceremonies, Opportunity to own a shell company, Opportunity to kick-start a business in 24 hours, Historical African nights, Ose Awards, and Bespoke African wears.

Calabar Festival/Carnival: A potpourri of entertaining events climaxing with Carnival Calabar, which is regarded as Africa’s biggest street party, with colourful parades, concerts, and cuisine – Calabar, Nigeria, spanning December 1 and 31, 2025;

The Experience: A Lagos gospel musical concert, which is one of the largest gospel music concerts in Africa, featuring global artists – Lagos, Nigeria, December 5, 2025;

Eyo Festival: Known for its costumed masqueraders, the festival honours the ancestors and celebrates Lagos heritage – Lagos, Nigeria, December 20, 2025;

Detty December: Ipada Carnival, Lagos, Nigeria, spanning December 24 and 27, 2025;

Beach party: Featuring carnival, beach games, and watersports activities

Detty December: Ipada Crossover Fireworks – Lagos, Nigeria, December 31, 2025 and January 1, 2026.

