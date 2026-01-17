Global tourism in 2025

As the New Year unfolds, global tourism prospect is on a high trajectory, with every nation looking to reap from the windfall of tourism. The high expectation is justifiable given the outstanding performance of tourism in the first nine months of 2025, as international arrivals were up by 5%, exceeding 1.1 billion and surpassing 2019 levels.

The figure is expected to go a notch higher when the full report is released by the first quarter of this year alongside the projection for 2026, which is not expected to go below the five per cent growth rate that has a been a record performance for global tourism over the past number of years.

Last year’s growth was driven by high demand despite inflation and geo-political concerns, with Africa and Asia-Pacific leading the growth chart: Africa (+10%), Asia-Pacific (+8%), Europe (+4%), and the Americas (+2%), with strong national gains in Japan, Vietnam. Unfortunately, Nigeria was not on the list of African countries that contributed to the massive growth recorded by African region.

Nigerian tourism in 2025

There is no figure released yet for Nigerian tourism performance in 2025; however, the only available statistics is the ambitious projections that were made by the Minister for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, which also tallied with the projections of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) for the country. The projections at a glance showed tourism expected to contribute over N7.2 trillion to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with more than 2.5 mil- lion jobs.

These projections were based on properly harnessing the potential of art, culture, and domestic tourism, and checkmating the challenges of inflation and insecurity as well as capturing a larger share of African tourism market among others.

Some of the key elements in Musawa’s projections were based on strategic investments, and partnerships such as those with Emirates and British Council, data-led policies, and Destination 2030, which among others focused on infra- structure and upgrade of both cultural and tourism assets across the country.

It is too early in the year now to know if the projections of N7.2 billion to GDP and over 2. 5 million jobs were achieved alongside others.

However, for watchers and followers of the Nigerian tourism scene in the outgone year, no magician is needed for anyone to know that when the final tallies come from WTTC or the Tourism Ministry through the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), as the Tourism Ministry lacks the capacity to capture the performance of the sector, it will be a far cry from the ambitious projections.

Nigerian tourism in 2026

With the prospect for global tourism in 2026 on a higher plane, of over five per cent growth rate, Nigeria too as part of the global market also expects to reap from bountiful prospects. To bring to life these prospects, the Ministry of Tourism, its tourism para- statals and the private sector tourism operators must rise up to the occasion as each has their jobs already marked out due to the high expectations for the year.

Ministry of Tourism

If the happenings of 2025 are anything to judge by, what was witnessed mostly from the Minister of Tourism, Musawa, and her team, according to a number of observers, was more of optics; banding of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), and promises of rich harvest, chasing shadows as well as photo shoots across the national scene. Unfortunately, tourism is not built on promises and colourful words meant to charm the audience, but on concrete blocks that are obvious for everyone to behold.

To make any impact this year, the Minister and her team, must change their tactics; talk less, do less of photo shoots and get down to real business of building and promoting a thriving tourism sector for the country. She has to get her hands dirty by folding up her sleeves and doing the work otherwise the outcome will not be different from 2025.

Destination 2030

She must get to work on her Destination 2030 projection by following through the various elements captured on the dashboard, which holds a lot of promises for the sector and the country if the well articulated materials are followed to the letter, with the right mechanisms and expertise deployed.

The same also applies to the various MoUs and strategic partnership deals that the Minister promoted all over the place last year. It is time to walk the talk as the time is transient.

Nigeria’s cultural tourism assets need auditing and upgrade, and where possible new creation in some cases. In this regard, the much-publicised infrastructure company that the Minister set up last year must be revved to life now if indeed the sector must make the required traction.

National tourism policy

It is disheartening to note that till date Nigeria still lacks a workable national tourism policy. A lot of time and resources have been wasted on this project; from the now jettisoned Tourism Master Plan in the days of former President Olusegun Obasanjo; clandestinely reviewed by former President Muhammadu Buhari and now to the Nigerian Economic Summit Group-led national tourism policy.

The Minister needs to quickly foreclose on this national tourism policy because without a national tourism policy, which ought to be a guide, to both the government and the private operators, hoping to a develop and grow a sustainable tourism sector will only be a mirage.

Projections made without a policy are sure to fail because there is no focus, processes, measuring tools and benchmarks for them.

Presidential Council on Tourism

The Presidential Council on Tourism (PCT), which was revived last year by the President after so many years in the doldrums, needs to come into force this year. As an inter-ministerial body that is empowered to work expressly, without the usual bottlenecks, it will give traction and visibility to tourism. The Minister needs to play her cards well to get the President to make the Council come to fruition.

Its composition is key and playing to the gallery to appoint governors and others who don’t have passion for tourism and no records of performance will make it more of another political club.

Tourism is largely private sector driven, with the government providing the enabling environment and policy guidelines for its survival.

Bearing this in mind, key private sector operators with proven track records in tourism and related fields, including nominees of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), must be urgently considered.

Harmonisation of NTDA and NIHOTOUR acts

The tourism sector last year witnessed a distortion arising from the failed attempt by the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) to implement its Act of 2022, which operators in the sector viewed as antithetical to the development of tourism and also a usurpation of the functions of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA).

It took the intervention of the Minister, who on three different occasions called for the suspension of its implementation, to douse the tension and acrimony that this created in the sector as it pitched the operators on one side against NITOHOUR and on the other side NTDA against NIHOTOUR.

The Minister needs to move quickly to resolve this lingering issue before it rears its head again this year.

Its quick resolution will go a long way in promoting harmony and partnership in the sector as well as repose confidence of the operators in the government, and in seeing to the sustainable growth and development of tourism.

Museum of West Africa Arts (MOWAA)

Nigerian tourism last year started the year with a big boost coming from the New York Times (NYT) Magazine, which listed the Museum of West Africa Arts (MOWAA) in Benin City, Edo State among the over 52 attractions and cities to visit in 2025. Ironically, Nigeria closed the year earning bad publicity from the same attraction that had at the beginning of the year earned its positive reviews and publicity.

This resulted from the obstruction of the slated activities of the Museum in the month of November by some thugs in Benin City, leading to the evacuation of international visitors, envoys and others that were on the premises of the museum, to safety by the men of the Nigerian Police Force.

To address the dispute that led to this infraction, which is traced to ownership tussle between contending forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu set up a Presidential Committee headed by Musawa.

Though nothing has been heard of the committee since it was named, the Minister should know that the resolution of this matter will have grave consequences for the country and its cultural tourism and creative environment as the international community and donors are waiting with bated breath.

Therefore, the Minister must step to the plate and quickly rally all the parties involved in resolving the issues that have threatened the existence of the museum, which obviously is well – thought out and would be of huge benefits to the country’s global appeal as a cultural tourism enclave of note.

Nigeria Tourism Development Authority (NTDA)

The Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) is charged with the responsibility of developing and marketing Nigerian tourism nationally and internationally as do other national tourism boards across the globe. But the body over the years has failed woefully in performing this task, many of its Directors General chased shadows, neglecting their main mandate and the result is the poor performance of the tourism sector over the years.

Examples abound across the globe and the African continent of how national tourism boards have impacted positively on their countries’ tourism spaces, with the Tourism Ministry only playing supervising roles.

The DG of NTDA must rise to the occasion and play the role expected of the body. Time for playing the second fiddle is gone as the success of the sector largely depends on him grasping the weight of the responsibilities placed on his shoulders and galvanising the needed resources to undertake this function. It is time Nigeria took its place in the global market, beginning with the domestic scene, extending to the regional and continental levels

Statistics

Statistics plays a greater role in capturing the performance of the sector and aiding projections for the future. This is one area that Nigerian tourism has failed woefully, as the country over the years has shown the lack of capacity and expertise to gather accurate statistics for measuring the growth and contributions of the sector to the country’s GDP and global tourism.

What has been available over the years are scant data, mostly inaccurate and wrongly put together. UN Tourism has devised the Tourism Satellite Account (TSA) mechanism for data collecting and measurement. Nigeria subscribed to this tool; however, its deployment has been discarded.

This year, NTDA and the Tourism Ministry must put their acts together and work towards having proper data that is accurate and available to the general public especially the WTTC. It is not enough to rely on NBS which is not using the right mechanism of TSA as recommended by UN Tourism.

National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR)

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has its work cut out already. There is a huge gap in manpower development at all the levels of the sector. So, the DG of the Institute needs to realise the importance of his responsibility and marshal resources at its disposal to achieve this.

NIHOTOUR has a huge market to tap into and so should put itself out there as the beautiful bride and win the confidence of the operators and the Nigerian populace as the number one training institute for tourism and hospitality education in the country as it was envisaged by its founding fathers. It has distracted itself and the sec- tor enough with the issue of whose responsibility it is to regulate and enforce standards and professionalism in the sector.

These are no doubt key elements of growth and sustainability; however, they are not achieved overnight through the backdoor. Given that Nigerian tourism has lacked enforceable standards and professionalism since its inception, trying to achieve that overnight with brute force is not recommended rather what is needed now will be a gradual process of implementation, with the right parameters and body charged with this onerous task agreed on by both the government and the private sector and not what government alone can insist on.