Nigerian Tourism 2025: Diala, Adesugba, Ovat, Others Project Mixed Outlook

Share

Last year, Nigerian tourism sector suffered one of its lowest moments, with the scrapping of the then fledgling Ministry of Tourism and sacking of the Minister, Mrs Lola Ade-John by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Following this development, the Ministry was merged with the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, which is now known as the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy.

As 2025 unfolds, a number of key players across the tourism value chain, spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on their expectations for the sector, with many noting that the sector holds a lot of promises, however, the key to unlocking these promises, they noted lies in the partnership between the government and the private sector.

Diala: Private-public sector investment on infrastructure Chibuikem Diala, who is the Executive Director, International Hospitality Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum (IHTEF), sees a promising development for the tourism sector, while calling for huge investment in infrastructure.

He said, ‘‘in 2025, I anticipate a shift from rhetoric to action by the government and stakeholders, starting with critical investments in infrastructure, particularly in roads, transport, and security. These foundational elements are essential to unlocking Nigeria’s tourism potential.

‘‘Improving transport infrastructure at airports, both federal and state-owned, is crucial to making destinations more accessible and appealing. While federal investments in Abuja and Lagos airports have solidified these cities’ positions as major hubs, emerging destinations like Enugu and Abia are showing promise due to growing infrastructure.

‘‘Security remains a pressing issue. Without significant improvements, many regions will remain off-limits to both domestic and international tourists. However, with the federal government’s renewed focus on security and its substantial budgetary allocations, 2025 could witness a more stable security outlook, encouraging increased investment and patronage.

In hospitality business, Diala has high hope as he called for human capital development, with the expectation of business travellers and more international hotel chains making inroad into the country:

Manpower development: Training and workforce development remain significant challenges in the Nigerian hospitality sector. In 2025, I expect to see more owners and investors prioritising staff training and development to enhance service quality and overall guest experience.

Attracting business travellers: Secondly, Nigeria’s status as Africa’s largest economy and a hub for international trade will continue to attract business travellers in 2025. This will drive demand for premium accommodation, conference facilities, and event spaces, particularly in cities like Lagos, Abuja, Owerri and Port Harcourt.

Growth by local brands: Thirdly, it is Interesting to note that indigenous hotel brands are poised for growth, particularly in emerging cities like Asaba, Awka, Aba, and Abeokuta. Rising demand for mid-range and budget accommodation is fueling this trend.

It is important to mention that inflation and exchange rate volatility may impact consumer spending and investment in the sector, potentially slowing growth and hampering projections.

Shift: Fourthly, I project significant shift in the race towards net zero. In 2025, transformation is expected with most hospitality businesses adopting Circular Hospitality, which aligns with global sustainability goals. This concept emphasises resource efficiency, waste reduction, and local sourcing, reflecting the broader principles of the circular economy.

Badaki: Time to walk the talks Speaking on his projections, Aliyu Badaki (PhD), who is the First Deputy President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) expects the government to walk the talk by creating the enabling environment for tourism to thrive in Nigeria while charging the private sector operators to engage more and robustly with the government in order to forge a growth in the sector.

‘‘I expect more enabling environment and commitments from the government at all levels,’’ he noted while from the private sector operators, he said, ‘‘more private sector participation in the development, planning, and promotion of tourism at all levels.

‘‘More robust engagement among the critical stakeholders in the tourism industry.’’

Badaki, who is a notable hotelier, expects among others harmonisation of taxes and more return on investment.

He stated, ‘‘my expectations in the hospitality industry for 2025 are: harmonisation of multiple taxation at all levels of government; control of the inflationary trend in the economy; funding for the enhancement of carrying out various tourism activities; healthy collaboration between the stakeholders and more returns on investments.’’

Afanu: Rise in domestic tourism

Dr Omopeju Afanu, Founder, Cooperhouse Hospitality, is optimistic of a positive growth trajectory for the tourism sector, projecting a rise in domestic tourism.

However, this is predicated on the government and private sector operators’ effective collaboration and the initiation of the required policies to effect transformation.

According to her, ‘‘I see a rise in domestic tourism as well as MICE as people are moving more into physical activities. A lot of companies’ retreat to domestic resorts and locations would happen in 2025 as a cost saving measure over international travel.

‘‘The Tourism Minister (Hannatu Musawa) needs to step up to create international events that will bring in foreign visitors to Nigeria. I generally believe the industry will do pretty well in 2025 if well harnessed and showcased to the world to attract international visitors which would enhance our foreign exchange inflow and boost our reserves. The government really needs to tap into this great resource and leverage it for economic stability.

‘‘Once the tourism sector grows then the hospitality sector will boom as well; the only major challenge we will be facing is the high operational cost which is really affecting a lot of hospitality businesses.

‘‘However, if we can experience high influx of forex which would help strengthen the naira then our power and some other operational costs would be reduced thereby easing some of the greatest financial burdens being faced by operators and owners of hospitality facilities.

‘‘There would be need for better collaborations and partnerships among stakeholders to enable all parties to effectively leverage on collective strengths for growth. In all, I see a positive growth trajectory for the hospitality and tourism industries.’’

Adesugba: Renaissance of Nigerian tourism

Adedayo Adesugba, Vice President, Association of Tourism and Hospitality Consultants in Nigeria, projected that 2025 may likely see a rebirth of Nigerian tourism. However, this development will not see Nigeria rated as one of the top leading tourist destination in Africa. Due to a number of inhibitions listed by him.

In his summation, Adesugba reviewed happenings in the outgone year, as he noted, ‘‘the year 2024 was packed with events for Nigeria’s tourism sector, bringing high hopes and promises to its stakeholders. The presence of a dedicated leader at the helm was reassuring.

‘‘For the first time in many years, stakeholders believed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration made a significant impact by establishing a Tourism Ministry to oversee the sector’s operations.’’

However, he said, ‘‘the excitement this important intervention generated among stakeholders was short-lived by the abrogation of the Ministry in October. In less than two years, the hope of building a promising future for all parts of the tourism sector seemed to have been dashed.

‘‘The decision to subsume tourism under culture and the creative economy is a misnomer at best. It reflects the dissonance among primary stakeholders in the sector and policymakers’ lack of knowledge and understanding of the industry.

‘‘Global tourism today is designed along three major lines: travel, hospitality, and leisure or the THL sector. Why would tourism be lost in the bid to find relevance for components that take their characteristics from tourism itself?

‘‘This misstep gives us an insight into what tourism will look like in Nigeria in the year 2025 and beyond. Error in the basic structure that midwives all activities may result in stagnation or at best skewed growth.’’

Adesugba projection is that 2025 may not see Nigeria rated among top leading tourist destinations in Africa, this is as he said:

‘‘2025 may not be the year that will witness Nigeria become a prime tourist destination in Africa. There are fundamental inhibitors that will not make tourism thrive as should be expected, such as a huge infrastructure deficit and a dearth of world-class hotels. Ikemesit Effiong, head of research at Lagos-based geo-political research consultancy SBM Intelligence, blames an infrastructure deficit and an undercurrent of insecurity in a few areas choking tourism.’’

Growth in hospitality business

For the hospitality, he noted growth, with new hotels coming on stream, saying, ‘‘nevertheless, new hotels, both local and global brands, like Wyndham, Hyatt Regency in Lagos, and the new Nordic Hotel in Abuja, will add to the stock of hotel rooms already available. Nigeria may also see its first world-class convention project commence in the New Year.

Marginal increase in tourists’ inflow

While in terms of tourist inflows, he projected a marginal growth, which he said is likely to be influenced by the new visa arrival regime of the government.

According to him, ‘‘in comparison with destinations such as South Africa, the number of tourist arrivals is far apart. Nigeria recorded 1.2 million tourist arrivals in 2023, while South Africa recorded 8.48 million. However, the recent policy shift on visas, with many countries that are eligible for visa-on-arrival, has most likely influenced an increase in 2024. This is expected to further increase the number of arrivals in 2025 but may not be close to what is recorded in countries like South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, and Morocco.

States on ascendancy

Adesugba also bemoaned the fact that the government not recognising tourism as a major revenue earner will no doubt affect its revenue generation power in 2025. However, for some of the state governments that have acknowledged the multiplier effects of tourism and have put structures in place to galvinse the sector, he disclosed that 2025 may see positive growth for them.

‘‘With the inability of the public sector to recognise tourism as a major revenue earner for the country, much may not be expected from them other than the new proposed tax regime encouraging investors to invest in viable products while sustaining the ones already operating in the sector,’’ he noted.

‘‘However, some states that are serious about tourism, like Ekiti, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Lagos will benefit from well-structured tourism management systems coupled with the safety and improved infrastructure in these states,’’ he projected.

‘‘To conclude, 2025 promises to be the year that will truly start the renaissance of the tourism industry in Nigeria. The awareness that the sector is a primary revenue earner and an employer of labour has become very clear to many,’’ he noted.

Continuing, ‘‘the human capital component is fast growing, and quality hospitality workers are being produced. Furthermore, funds from the Diaspora will ensure that many more hotels and entertainment centres are built. World heritage sites and other important destinations will be improved for more tourists to take further interest in coming to Nigeria.

‘‘As the economy improves due to ongoing reforms, more Nigerians are bound to have access to disposable income to benefit from the development of new products in the sector. A growing tourism sector is a sure sign that a nation is prospering, and sustainable development is consistent.’’

Ajomale-McWord: Advancement of sports tourism

For Sòókò Deji Ajomale-McWord, Convener, Sport, Tourism and Diplomacy Forum, he projected advancement in sports tourism and speed in the right direction for the sector, saying, ‘‘Nigerian tourism landscape experienced a little quake in 2024 and it is my belief that it’d impact the industry going into 2025. The ministry is now a two-prong institution with each prong well defined and chasing its own mandate with zest.

‘‘I am hopeful for speed in the right direction in 2025.

‘‘As the biggest advocate for sports tourism in Nigeria, I am specifically excited that two men that I have engaged one way or the other in my sports tourism journey, are now DGs at NIHOTOUR and National Sports Commission, and they are equally men with a knack for being open to ideas.

‘‘So, I see advancement of sports tourism in 2025.’’

Ovat: Bold steps in the offing

Justina Ovat, Hospitality Learning and Development Consultant and Vice President, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), South South Region, is hopeful of Nigerian tourism making a bid for the top as a sought-after tourist destination.

‘‘In 2025, I believe Nigerian tourism will take bold steps toward becoming a sought-after destination on the global map. With growing interest in cultural and eco-tourism, alongside the untapped beauty of more attractions, the focus will likely turn to improving infrastructure, ensuring safety, and creating stronger marketing strategies for domestic tourism,’’ she projected.

Adding, ‘‘the long awaited collaborative partnerships between the public and private sectors could unlock untapped opportunities, while innovative digital strategies could amplify Nigeria’s unique attractions to a global audience. This has to be a deliberate effort.’’

While for Hospitality Learning and Development in 2025, Ovat said, ‘‘2025 will be a year of transformation. I see a shift toward more personalised and digital learning solutions, empowering employees with empathy, cultural awareness, and problem-solving skills to deliver extraordinary guest experiences.

‘‘Organisations will embrace global best practices making effort to tailor them to local needs, ensuring teams are not just trained but inspired.

‘‘With upskilling and continuous learning at the forefront, the industry will be better equipped to stay ahead of trends and challenges, fostering excellence across the board.’’

Akporiaye: Tourism Minister should take a cue from Aviation

Susan Akporiaye, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Topaz Travels and Tours Limited, expressed mixed outlook for 2025. However, hope for transformation of the sector, she said is not lost given that Nigerian tourism is a goldmine waiting to be mined.

Akporiaye, who is also the Second Deputy President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) and immediate past President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), said 2024 ended on a high note with Nigeria formally returning to the global stage, with her participation at the World Travel Market (WTM) London.

However, she is disappointed with the fact that the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, who in the last quarter of 2024 when tourism was merged with her Ministry, did not take advantage of that successful outing to advance the course of tourism.

‘‘2024 ended on a good note as Nigeria finally returned to the World Travel Market (WTM) in London. It would have been better for the Minister to have called a stakeholders’ meeting following the high note of WTM to talk to us if she has any plan on promoting Nigerian tourism on a global scale,’’ she noted.

However, she said, ‘‘my expectation is not going to be too different from keeping hope alive. Maybe they have some plans but they are yet to reveal them to us. I know that Nigerian tourism is a gold mine if attention is placed on it and the right people who know exactly what they are doing are in charge.

‘‘The Minister should take advantage of what Aviation is doing and put in some plans and get people interested in getting into Nigeria. I believe in Nigerian tourism because it is still very rich. Whether this Minister is the right one or not, time will tell.

‘‘Let’s give her the benefit of the doubt. I really don’t have much expectation because I really don’t see anything when it comes to our Ministry in terms of what they are doing. Nigerian tourism is one of the keys that will take us out of the economic depression and cause our economy to be stable.

‘‘That is why my expectation is that we would get it right. That Nigeria’s participation at the global stage after over 10 years should continue because it was a high note. Hopefully, in the first quarter of 2025, the Minister would come to us to let’s know what their plans are.

‘‘I hope that she would not make the mistake that others have made by neglecting the private sector. But let’s wait and see because projections are easy to make if you know the direction that the Ministry is going.

‘‘So, it is really tough to give projections for Nigerian tourism. But if the Minister is determined to make a difference then it is to first understand the industry and it is not rocket science.

‘‘However, my expectation is that Nigerian tourism will not be left out in the big plans because it is actually the key for the stability of the economy.’’

Gbenga: Public-Private Partnership

The National President of Nigerian Hotel and Catering Institute, Sunmonu Dauud Gbenga projected a positive outlook as he outlined a number of actions to be implemented, with private-public partnership as top priority.

‘‘My expectations in 2025 is for the Ministry to collaborate closely with the private sector for the development of the industry. The private sector should also close ranks amongnthemselves and speak with one voice while FTAN should come down heavily on Portfolio Associations,’’ he disclosed.

Further, ‘‘the Ministry should re-introduce the inter-ministerial committee on Tourism (Presidential Council on Tourism), with the private sector driving it.

While on the hospitality space, his charge is on the educational institution, as he noted, ‘‘our educational institutions offering hospitality and tourism should improve on their curricular in line with today’s demand. The country needs finishing schools for fine-tuning our graduates in the industry.

‘‘Too many proliferations of consultants in the industry as we have a very loose laws that govern entry and exit into the hotel business hence the government should enforce existing laws.

‘‘The government should enforce the adoption of the National Qualification Skills frameworks for institutions in the tourism and hospitality industry for a global standard.’’

He also projected a positive development in the industry as he said, ‘‘there will be surge of resort development this year with some opening towards the second and third quarter of the year. Mixed development will also become popular in the hospitality business. There will be influx of more brands springing up in the country, but will advise the NCDMB to live up to expectations.’’

For national development, he said, ‘‘states government should enumerate hospitality and tourism institutions to determine the actual contributions to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as this make the government to give more attention to the industry.

‘‘We expect more state governments to collaborate to promote tourism activities, work closely along regional lines with dates and programmes managed to give tourists multiple and varied programmes.’’

Share

Please follow and like us: