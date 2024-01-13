Nigerian Tourism 2024: We Expect Positive Shift, Focus On Policy, Infrastructure, Partnerships, Domestic Market – Stakeholders

Background

Nigerian tourism ended year 2023 on a salutary note with little wins recorded by the sector. However, what was a major win and welcome development for the sector that has been on its back foot for years, especially in the eight years of the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who only paid lip service to the sector and overlooked every opportunity to improve on the lots of the sector, except for personal aggrandisement that was brazenly promoted by the former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who was charged with the administration of the sector. This was because the then Federal Ministry of Tourism and Culture was merged with the Ministry of Information, which became known as Ministry of Information and Culture while tourism became a department in the ministry.

It was a sad development to see tourism in the eight years of Lai relegated to the background and only made a showpiece when it suited him and his boss, Buhari. It was against this background that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on assumption of office as President of Nigeria on May 29, decided on a different path for the development of the nation’s cultural tourism sector by creating two separate ministries for the sector. The Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy and the Ministry of Tourism, with Hannatu Musawa and Lola Ade-John appointed as ministers for the respective ministry. It is on record that not much was really seen or heard of the two ministers shortly after their assumption of office.

This is understandable as the two ministers who are new to the environment needed time to understudy the ecosystem and the workings of their respective ministry so as to get a full benefit of the sector before launching out. Musawa closed the year on a record note by making public the focus of his ministry and a five-point agenda, with a target of N100 billion receipt to the country’s economy by year 2030. She, however, failed to disclose how she intends to achieve this ambitious target, which many say is more of an academic pronouncement because the indices on the ground does not support such project. While on the other hand, the Ministry of Tourism, witnessed a sad development, as the Minister, Ade-John, took ill shortly after assuming office and was out of the public space leaving tourism rudderless, with discordant tunes emanating from the ministry while the public sector operators as it has become the norms were left to run on their own steam.

The minister is yet to appear on the public space in the New Year, creating room for speculations as what becomes the fate of the new ministry in the New Year, with the ministry apparently left in the lurch as the civil servants in the absence of the minister, appeared lost, and not in control of happenings in the sector. This unfortunate development has, however, not put a lid on the sector as the private sector has continued to operate at their various spheres. It is against this backdrop that Saturday Telegraph spoke to a cross-section of tourism operators on what the unfolding year, 2024, holds for the sector. Below are excerpts of the views expressed by the different operators sampled:

Chinyere Umeasiegbu: I expect positive shift in tourism space

I expect that with the enthusiasm shown by the newly appointed Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, when she came into office last year, that there will be a positive shift in the Nigerian Tourism space in 2024. She seems keen to put Nigeria on the world stage and we in the private sector of the tourism spectrum are also eager to throw in our support to make that vision come true. We are expecting growth and improvement in our own domestic tourism products. At the last World Travel Market (WTM) 2023 in London, where I participated under the umbrella of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), we saw a lot of interest from foreign tourism practitioners in Nigeria.

I think we should be able to take advantage of the vast tourism assets we have in all the six geo-political zones of this country to harness the great potentials that we have. Tourism is a foreign currency spinner for most countries of the world and Nigeria is not an exception. We just need to focus and get it right. The government under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism should go through the Nigerian tourism master plan to strategically look at all the tourism products per location and pick on the major ones that they can turn around for us to promote.

They should also address the issue of Security. While the private sector should not just wait for government to try and get some of the potential tourism destinations thriving. The gain is for all and not just the government. Once a destination is identified and done up properly then the private sector investors will make good return on their investments. So it is a win – win for all, both government and private sector, and the people on the ground will also benefit in terms of job and wealth creation.

*Pastor Mrs Chinyere Umeasiegbu, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Global Links and Services Limited

Victor Nze: There is a glimmer of hope for resurgence

I remain positive for a change in the industry. Not entirely because relevant economic indices indicate such, but due to the resilience of the sector itself to shocks, cou- pled with the tenacity of the Nigerian industry operators. All of which at least provide some glimmer of hope for resurgence. The tourism industry typically thrives on the expendable or disposable income of the people. However, when that income is challenged, the sector takes an immediate hit. While the global industry has surmounted the COVID-19 setback, the Nigerian industry is still reeling from a plethora of self-mounted roadblocks in the forms of a fast declining economy, rising food inflation, high cost of living, soaring debts, corruption, and others.

So if the people are now spending this income just to navigate their way out of economic hardship, it remains a major challenge for industry operators who directly bear the brunt of a tanking economy. I expect to see an improved national brand identity promotion strategy, enhanced local capacity. It’s about the fiscal policies of government and the need to put aside rhetoric and embrace the political will to implement critical policies geared towards riving that growth. Seeing a dearth of departments and agencies in the newly-established Tourism Ministry, government should create more parastatals, including a data and statistics agency.

Implement a visa-free policy for all Africans, settle backlog of trapped airlines’ funds, and deepen the operators/regulators dialogue in the industry. Private sector operators should collectively explore ways of effectively influencing policy formulation, either at the executive level or the legislative level, via lobbying. It’s legal, leaving it to politicians has not helped much.

*Victor Nze, President, Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET)

Abiola Adelana: Make tourism national project to enhance growth of Nigeria’s economy

2023 was a year of so much talking, and so little actually got done in terms of a countrywide focus on tourism growth. The wins recorded such as creating a Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, the Lagos State Film city project, different infrastructure being put in place in different areas are still tiny drops in the ocean when it comes to tourism growth This year, I expect legislation to be passed to support the growth of tourism, making sure that public and private infrastructure do not impede but rather enhance the ability for us to become more tourism friendly as a country. The tourism development must move from being implemented by a few states to becoming a national project, backed by the government, the financial institutions, telecommunication companies and all concerned entities.

Our infrastructure development agenda must also inculcate tourism development into the planning phase. Government officials at different touch points need to be re-oriented to understand their unique roles in the growth of our tourism profile as a country and how their actions or inactions may affect the whole country. More funding needs to be made available facilities, and subsidised shared resources should be made available for entities that are willing to grow the tourism profile in the rural communities and other deserving areas. Government needs to do a lot more to positively sell the image of Nigeria globally. That is the first step to attracting visitors and much needed foreign exchange into our economy.

*Abiola Adelana, Manager, Tourism and Creative Art Business, Sterling Bank

Emmanuel Okon: Private, public sector operators should partner to grow tourism

My expectations are that the tourism sector in Nigeria will be more organised and articulated both at government and private levels so that the required synergies will be established to ensure that the needful are done to stabilise, standardise and sustain the sector for the attraction of prospective investors, domestic and international tourists as well as to generate more jobs and employment opportunities for the citizens, youths and adults alike, as well as contribute to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

I also expect growth and improvements in the areas of cultural sites and festivals, tourism facilities and sites, indigenous arts and crafts development and promotion The government at all levels should live up to the expectations of providing the needed major infrastructural facilities such as rehabilitation and opening of new roads to sites, ensure power supply to sites and security of tourists. Encourage investment and investors through soft loans and rebates on landed and other property procurement, build and outsource government sites to the private practitioners for proper management and maintenance as well as collaborate with the organised private sector associations and practitioners on programmes and projects.

The private sector is expected to form a common front for harmonisation of business and associations, engage in the marketing and promotion of the endowments, programmes and projects either independently or in collaboration with other organisations, practitioners or government agencies.

*Emmanuel Okon, President, Youth Tourism Development Organisation- Nigeria (YTDO-Nigeria)

Susan Akporiaye: Address myriad of challenges, leverage on our natural assets to boost economy

Nigeria has very rich cultural heritage, diverse natural attractions, and vibrant cities, has great potential for tourism. However, as a country, we are facing various challenges that have limited our tourism industry’s growth, such as security concerns, inadequate infrastructure, lack of interest in tourism development, inability to see the wealth and opportunities in tourism, lack of promotion and marketing. If these challenges are addressed, we can leverage on our cultural assets: Festivals, historical sites, national parks, and b e a u t i f u l landscapes to attract both domestic and international tourists. Nigeria could see an increase in tourist arrivals and a boost to her economy. Based on the potential and existing strengths of Nigerian tourism industry, several areas could see growth and improvement: Areas such as; Cultural Tourism-Our rich cultural heritage, including traditional festivals, art, music, dance and food presents a significant opportunity for growth;

Eco-Tourism and Natural Attractions-Nigeria is home to diverse ecosystems, including national parks, wildlife reserves, and natural landmarks. Developing sustainable eco-tourism initiatives could drive growth in this sector; Heritage Tourism-Our wealth of historical sites, including ancient cities, monuments, and archaeological treasures such as the Nok Terracotta sculptures. Investment in preserving and promoting these sites could appeal to history enthusiasts and cultural tourists; Urban Tourism-Nigeria’s vibrant cities, such as Lagos and Abuja, offer a mix of modern attractions, including nightlife, shopping, and cultural experiences. Infrastructure improvements, enhanced security, and marketing efforts could further position these cities as tourist destinations;

Film and Entertainment Tourism-Nigeria’s thriving film industry, Nollywood, has gained international recognition. Promoting film tourism, such as studio tours and film-related events, could attract fans of Nigerian cinema from around the world. The government should focus on keys areas such as: Infrastructure Development; Security and Safety; Preservation of Cultural and Natural Assets; Marketing and Promotion; Regulatory Fram ework and Incentives; Training and Capacity Building; and Collaboration and Partnerships. While the private sector should be collaborating with ourselves and the government, leveraging digital technologies to enhance the country’s appeal as a tourist destination.

This collaboration and support are crucial for the growth and recovery of Nigeria’s tourism industry. Ethical practices and strategic planning should be paramount; Professional certification and training should be introduced and taken seriously; as well as Regulation.

*Mrs Susan Akporiaye, President, Nation- al Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA)

Dayo Adedayo: Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Kwara to show strength

My expectations on tourism this year are not different from what we’ve seen in the last few years by the federal government. Some sub-nationals might take it higher. Lagos, Kwara, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states might improve on their standings in the New Year. Lagos is going for a break to make Lagos State a destination of choice. They are working on new initiatives to draw more people into the state, so also is Akwa Ibom State. The private sector promotes tourism much more than government in terms of investment and advertisements. However, the national and sub-nationals are yet to see the impact of tourism on the economy and security.

*Dayo Adedayo, Ace Nigerian photographer, author and promoter of Cultural Tourism

Ime Udo: Tourism to experience transformative journey in 2024

The Nigerian tourism industry over the years has greatly evolved despite all odds and is poised for a potentially transformative journey in 2024. There is no debate that our country’s rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, culinary expertise, and vibrant cities have been able to advertise its offerings on an international scale. My expectations for 2024 is centred around-Infrastructure Development: I eagerly anticipate increased investments in accommodation, transportation, upgraded airports and services, enhanced road networks and accessibility, development of tourist sites across the states . This is one of the key factors that can greatly improve the tourism sector across all states, contributing immensely to visitor experiences; Branding Cultural Experiences: Nigeria is home to an array of diverse cultures, each with its own unique festivals, culture and art forms.

With the magnitude of festivals in Nigeria such as the Akwa Ibom Christ- mas Carols and Cultural Festival, Greater Lagos Fiesta, and Carnival Calabar, we should greatly anticipate for 2024 a more concentrated effort to promote and preserve these cultural treasures and heritage tours, with the aim to pull in both domestic and International travelers; Digital transformation: In this era of digital marketing, chat bots, virtual reality and artificial intelligence, Nigerian tourism ought to infuse technology into the tourism industry. I look forward to a digital transformation in 2024 through the adoption of digital storytelling and virtual tours, and artificial intelligence to create personalised experiences for visitors. Better efforts need to be made towards sustainable tourism trends, we need to take on projects with proper Tourism Master Plans that ensure its sustainability, especially the Nigerian eco-tourism sector.

It is crucial that the government allocates resources into developing and rebranding tourist destinations and attractions of which I must commend the ongoing efforts in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ekiti, Edo, Lagos, and kebbi states amongst others. Government needs to implement clear and supportive regulations to facilitate tourism development such as establishing policies that encourage tourism businesses, especially in the Aviation and Creative sectors. I expect more opportunities for collaboration with the private sector and tourism stakeholders, especially tour operators, to boost tourism development in Nigeria. Private sector involvement in tourism cannot be overemphasized, especially in infrastructure, such as hotels, destination management, transportation services and digital platforms. The private sector could play a significant role in leveraging technology to improve tourism services.

This may include the use of digital platforms for bookings, virtual tours, and other innovations to enhance the overall tourist experience. I mostly look forward to their collaboration with the government in areas of trainings and skills development, public-private partnerships and business investments for the sustainable growth of the tourism industry.

*Ime Udo, President, Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Leadway Travels and Tours

Abigail Olagbaye: We need to properly organise tourism, focus on policy, marketing

Organising and Integrating the Sector: We need to organise our tourism sector into products. We need to have interactive forums amongst stakeholders and practitioners in the industry. Right now the sector is in disarray, everybody is on their own. There is currently a chronic lack of direction in the industry. Promote Grassroots/ LCDA/LG Tourism Development: Tourism is local, for the tourism sector to grow organically then we must look inwards into community-based tourism and institutionalise tourism at the local level. Each community should have a tourism desk with available information about tourism products in the locality with concentration and selection of the most attractive, most attention grabbing, and most inspiring tourism stories.

A good example is how the United Nations World Tourism Organsiation (UNWTO) promotes the Best Tourism Village Awards. This brings about healthy comgrowth of community tourism. Organise a tourism stakeholders’ roundtable between public, and private sectors; Research/Academia and Civil Society, Media, Youths, Women, and Communities to drive partnership, investment and development. Tourism Infrastructure Financing and Investment: There must be improved quality and safe roads and rail network. There also must be improved connectivi- ty of destinations via air and waterways. Financing of tourism infrastructure must be a priority. Tourism Cluster Planning and Marketing: Product cluster branding and marketing require attention. We need to develop clusters across the geographical regions and also according to each region’s comparative advantage and draw up the requisite marketing fit for such.

Policy: Initiate policy to make tourism as a non-oil export, the economic base of Nigeria’s economy and facilitate growth of the sector. Implement Past Reports and Findings in Policymaking: It’s the role of the government to provide an enabling environment and foster growth. The government should bring back research and findings that had been carried out by previous foras and institutions but not implemented or implemented halfway and abandoned due to lack of leadership. There is so much we are leaving on the table tourism wise. Bring Back Presidential Tourism Council: Also create a Tourism Think Tank to brainstorm on ideas, especially policy implementation. The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) is making efforts in this area of advisory to the government but the government has to get into the driver’s seat.

Meaningful and Focused Political Leadership that targets Development through Tourism: We must begin to take cognisance and harness our Soft Power, which I will refer to as the CCIT Matrix; Culture, Creativity, Innovation and Tourism. Looking at the kind of leadership in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), through Innovation and futuristic thinking, they have been intentional with strategy, planning and investment and these reflect in their bottom line and tourism receipts annually.

*Abigail Olagbaye, Founder and Chair, Sayari Dunia Sustainable Tourism Foundation and Chief Executive Officer

Adedayo Adesugba: Stakeholders, associations must partner to create standards, regulate operations

The virus that’s plaguing tourism in Nigeria is well known to all and can be mentioned as a lack of regulations, undefined and compromised standards, lack of compliance and lack of industry collaboration amongst stakeholders, weak corporate governance systems, mediocre training, unskilled staff, low funding capacity, and the ownership scourge. The need to apply tourism sense to develop the tourism value chain so that it will benefit not just a few but most of those that subscribe to that chain cannot be overemphasised. Noting that sense is no longer common in today’s world, we need to begin with focused and willful public sector participation to establish the connecting nodes. If tourism will be allowed to take its rightful position in 2024, then, associations must come together to collaborate and self-regulate.

Standards have to be defined, with compliance systems embedded into its operations. Compromise must be checkmated, while education must be tailor-made to ensure its practicality within the industry. Funding for new products and projects has to be made available for entrepreneurs at low-interest rates. Lack of credit is a huge bane in the industry. Duty should be removed on equipment, while manufacturing must be encouraged in the country. Tourist arrivals are usually low in countries that are perceived to be insecure. Tourism sense demands that we responsibly change the narratives regarding our security.

A unit of the Nigerian Civil Defense Corps can be specifically designated to provide security for tourism. As we proceed into a post-fossil energy global economy, it is inevitable within the next 10 years for Nigeria to take tourism much more seriously than we presently do.

*Adedayo Adesugba, Industry Head of Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management, University of Abuja, Nigeria

Andy Ehanire: Focus on community-based tourism, policy, PPP

Tourism development would seem stagnated or even hopeless in Nigeria of today, in view of so many discouraging indices. The first law in the universe is order; same governs tourism, in essence. Insecurity remains such a monster in Nigeria that it tends to freeze all facets of life. Since tourism is not a critical life essential, it is amongst the first to be given up in terms of priorities, especially when economic downturn is added. However, local tourism may continue to thrive, since it is also a good relief for mounting frustration due to economic and social challenges. While tourism infrastructure continues to grow in some sectors, there is deterioration in others.

Some new facilities such as malls, amusement centres, and parks, among others are making good entry into the tourism offerings, but some infrastructure deficits are creeping in due to poor transportation systems, bad roads, intermittent power, poor labour skills, and sanitation problems among others. There should be more focus on community tourism if socio-political strategies can put renewed interest in reviving neglected neighbouhoods and abandoned rural communities. Government should remain the enablers, with the right tool kits in tourism master plans that provide roadmaps with action plans that are domesticated and user friendly, as well as having loads of options for private sector initiatives.

Public and Private sector synergy is still desperately needed to drive pilot schemes in grassroots tourism development. Not to forget that heritage conservation and restoration activities should be driven through verifiable rolling plans. Summation: so much challenges, yet much promises.

*Andy Ehanire, Managing Director, Ogba Zoo, Benin City, Edo State

Abiola Ogunbiyi: Focus on domestic tourism, building coalitions, strengthen stakeholders’ associations

We need to streamline our understaning of tourism. As a developing nation with limited resources and fundamental unmet needs of the people, a proper understanding of the industry is required. Nigerian tourism should be more focused on domestic tourism, with particular emphasis on the communities, commerce, and alleviating the security challenges. The wordings of the Nigerian constitution, without any doubt, expect collaboration, which is what the tourism industry brings to the table. Identifying and supporting the existing low-hanging tourism products and marketing same for domestic tourism. In policy thrust, enlightenment, collaborative work, accessibility, customer service, policing, affordable funding, people involvement, youth engagement, commerce, and value derived.

The government should stop thinking that tourism will be raining in dollars in the short term and acknowledge that they are not participants but facilitators. Tourism should be used as a tool for development to support commerce and all other aspects of people involvement and nation building. An example is using the practice of tourism in gathering data and statistics. Local governments and all ministries should have a tourism desk/officer to ensure government is at the forefront of sponsoring enlightenment programmes, showcasing the present status on infra- structure, tourist attractions, stakeholders’ support initiatives/institutions, and opportunities, among others. Citizens must cultivate a lifestyle that embraces wellness and value leisure, achievable if the federal, state and local governments place less emphasis on tourism as a cash cow and more as a tool for inclusion to address the present security challenges.

All said, the government should instil collaboration at all levels, engage stakeholders, enlighten the people, and promote public private partnerships. While the private sector should among others identify, harness and improve our relative strength, avoid reinventing the wheel, work with what is available, appreciate the challenges government faces, embrace collaboration, streamline and strengthen stake- holders’ associations, galvanise passion, experience and commitment. Find our common story! This industry is key to Nigeria’s success.

*Abiola K. Ogunbiyi, Founder, Tourism Flow Merchant; SJ Tours and Allied Services Limited

Anago Osho: Govt at all levels should support private sector to create enabling conditions for tourism entrepreneurs to thrive My expectation for the year 2024 is for all tiers of government to support and create an enabling environment for tourism entrepreneurs. Their offices should be opened for questions, complaints, suggestions, and challenges in the tourism industry. This will encourage open communication, feedback, and discussion about any concerns the practitioners may have. As the Federal Government has created a sole Ministry for Tourism in 2023, I will suggest that a committee is selected from the private tourism practitioners. This committee will work with the ministry to promote tourism.

The committee members should be active tourism practitioners that knows where the shoe pinches. Members should be selected from among tour operators, travel agents, hoteliers, resort owners, park owners, and tour guides, among others. Tourism is a practical profession and theoretical tourism promoters will not take the industry anywhere. I am expecting growth and improvement in the area of accessibility and communication between private tourism operators and government tourism agencies. The relationship will produce constructive solution as both private operators and government representatives convene to discuss the practical aspect of tourism that involve real situations and events, rather than just ideas and theories. The government should create an enabling environment and policies that aid growth and development to ensure the survival of tourism businesses in Nigeria. The government agencies are in charge of implementing policies.

No matter how great the innovation of a tourism operator is, no matter how creative the ideas the private tourism sector implements, bad government decisions and policies can easily kill them. The private sector should be able to organise itself and identify real tourism practitioners. An avenue should be created to discuss industry problems and sought practical solutions as regard our immediate environment. It is the private sector that builds the tourism industry worldwide and Nigerian tourism practitioners should position itself well to be taken serious by the government. The industry can only be supported when the private tourism sector have a united front devoid of selfishness, arrogance and nepotism. The industry is wide with numerous sub-sectors. Let the private sector select the best practical brains to represent them.

*Anago Osho, one of Nigeria’s leading tour guides, is of Anago Osho Adventures