Nigerian Tech Professionals Bag Honorary Doctorate Degrees

The International University of Information Management (IUIM) has bestowed honorary doctorate degrees on a select group of distinguished individuals at a prestigious ceremony held at the Wesley London Euston, United Kingdom. The recipients of these esteemed accolades, hailed as Captains of Industries and professionals who have significantly contributed to society and the business world, were recognised for their exemplary achievements and profound impact across various domains.

The recipients include Colin Crooks, MBE, FIIM – Director of IUIM Africa UK/IUIM, Colorado, USA, recognised for his exceptional contributions to records management, freedom of information, and education and training initiatives across Africa and beyond. Samusideen Ayodeji Abiola, FIIM – Managing Director/CEO of various successful enterprises, acknowledged for his thirty years of expertise in running businesses across diverse sectors in Nigeria and Africa.

Christiana Okenla – A standout leader with over 22 years of remarkable achievements in customer experience, management consulting, and strategic leadership, celebrated for her unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. Dr. Dayo Olomu – An accomplished Learning and Organisation Development Consultant and human capital development expert, recognized for his extensive contributions to leadership, career progression, and community empowerment.

Janelle Victory Clarke – A resilient individual who overcame personal challenges to become a beacon of hope and inspiration, honored for her outstanding contributions to healthcare, community service, and philanthropy.