Nigerian Tech Company Develops AI For UK Property Auction Valuation

In the UK property auction market, decisions are made under heavy time pressure. Buyers must quickly assess value, risk, and commercial viability.

This often happens within days, sometimes hours. Guide prices rarely help. They often hide more than they reveal.

In this environment, Auction Property Valuer AI, a technology developed by a Nigerian team, is beginning to attract attention.

The platform is built specifically for UK property auctions. It does not try to predict prices in isolation. Instead, it models how auction properties behave before, during, and after the hammer falls.

This matters. Traditional assumptions often fail in auction settings.

Auction properties are rarely straightforward. Many are unmodernised. Others carry legal issues or structural complexity.

Some are sold under conditions that distort comparable evidence. Mainstream valuation tools struggle with this. Full professional surveys are often impractical before the auction.

The result is a clear gap between spotting an opportunity and committing capital.

Auction Property Valuer AI is designed around that gap. It does not replace professional valuers.

It sits earlier in the decision process. The system supports judgment rather than overriding it. It combines location data, past auction outcomes, condition and refurbishment assumptions, and sensitivity to exit strategy.

The output is a valuation range, not a single number. This reflects how experienced auction investors actually think. The difference is speed and consistency.

During controlled testing on unmodernised regional auction stock, the system surfaced valuation pressure linked to refurbishment costs and resale friction.

Andrew South, a UK-based auction investor who reviewed early outputs, noted that the tool “forces assumptions into the open, especially around refurbishment drag and exit timing, which are often ignored under time pressure.”

Helen Cartwright, a property sourcing consultant focused on regional auctions, made a similar point. “It doesn’t tell you what a property will sell for,” she said.

“It shows where the risk is hiding. That matters more before you bid.”

What sets the platform apart is its focus. The AI is trained on UK auction mechanics.

This includes guide price behaviour, reserve dynamics, regional volatility, yield-driven bidding, and post-auction liquidity limits. The system does not mask uncertainty.

It makes assumptions visible. Users can see why an asset might underperform or exceed expectations.

This approach is suitable for a market where small errors can erode margins. Auctions reward speed. They punish mistakes.

Tools that only speed up decision-making add little value. Auction Property Valuer AI improves decision quality at the earliest stage, while keeping judgment conditional.

The platform does not claim to replace valuers, surveyors, or legal advisers. Its role is clearly upstream. It helps users screen opportunities before committing capital. David Hargreaves, a property finance broker who reviewed the model during testing, noted that having structured valuation ranges “Improves lender conversations after purchase, because assumptions are recorded early rather than reconstructed later.”

For landlords, developers, sourcing firms, and overseas buyers reviewing multiple lots at once, the system introduces structure into a process that has long relied on instinct.

As institutional and international capital become more active in UK auctions, repeatable, explainable decision frameworks are increasingly important.

The platform’s founder, Kevin Genuh Ahlijah, reflects a wider shift. African technologists are increasingly building global infrastructure tools, not just local consumer products.

While the company is Nigerian in origin, the product shows a strong understanding of UK property economics.

This includes catalogue behaviour, bidding dynamics, resale speed, and yield sensitivity. This insight is built into the system, not added later.

Auction Property Valuer AI’s strongest signal is commercial relevance. It turns auction complexity into structured insight.

It reduces reliance on instinct and supports repeatable decision-making. In a market defined by speed and uneven information, that has real value.

While much proptech still focuses on listings and visibility, this platform points to a more mature phase. One centred on decision intelligence, not persuasion. Its emergence reflects a broader shift in how AI is being used.

Not to impress, but to quietly improve capital allocation.

In a market where precision matters more than optimism, that discipline may be its most lasting advantage.