Nigerian System Struggles With Accountability, Transparency –Akingbade

Otunba Yomi Akingbade is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and an indigene of Ondo State, Akingbade believes that Nigeria is ripe for state policing, but stressed that the implementation must be approached with caution. He remarked that the negative perception of politics in Nigeria is largely fueled by the conduct of politicians themselves. He shared these views in an interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI in an interview. Excerpts:

How would you describe the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu?

President Bola Tinubu’s administration has pursued an assertive “shock therapy” economic reset, trading immediate hardship for macroeconomic stability, infrastructure growth, and expansion of social programmes. These steps have drawn praise from investors and some human rights groups. But the social cost especially inflation, insecurity, and restricted civic space remains high.

As Nigeria heads into the final two years of his term, the success of this bold reform agenda will hinge on whether tangible improvements can reach those most affected.

When did you join politics?

Annually, I do medical outreach in selected locations across the country especially in Ondo State. To many, this move sounds political and that is the reason I had to start from the grassroots level a few years ago. So, I have always been a political enthusiast.

Tell us about your political journey and your aspirations?

My aspiration is to bring smiles to the faces of the less privileged in the society and it’s my major reason for joining politics so that I can replicate what I have been on small scale to larger audience who mostly need basic amenities of life.

What can you say about the Nigerian democracy?

Nigerian democracy is a complex and evolving system. It has made significant strides since the end of military rule in 1999, but it still grapples with deep-rooted challenges. Nigerian democracy is resilient but fragile. It has survived over two decades of civilian rule, but the system struggles with issues of accountability, inclusivity, and transparency. While the framework exists for a truly democratic society, the real test lies in deepening democratic values not just holding elections, but ensuring freedom, justice, and equal opportunity for all citizens. Nigeria cannot sustainably solve its security crisis without localised, intelligent, and accountable policing. The country is ready constitutionally, politically, and practically for state police. But decentralisation must be paired with oversight and reform to prevent misuse. Long-term security also requires addressing the socioeconomic and political roots of violence.

The National Assembly is trying to amend the constitution of Nigeria, what is your take on this?

The constitutional amendment process in 2025 marks one of Nigeria’s most significant governance opportunities in decades. If handled inclusively, thoughtfully, and transparently, it has the potential to move the nation toward true federalism, electoral integrity, and more responsive local governance. But failure to manage state ratification hurdles, democratic safeguards, and uniform implementation risks turning the exercise into yet another unmet promise.

Would you say Nigeria is ripe for state police and how best do you think the government can fight the current insecurity in the nation?

Yes; Nigeria is ripe for state police, and many experts, civil society leaders, and even governors agree. The centralised security architecture in Nigeria, especially the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), has struggled to effectively address widespread insecurity due to its size, bureaucracy, and lack of local intelligence and accountability.

How do you think Nigerians in the Diaspora can contribute to the development of the country?

It’s by coming back home to invest meaningfully. When you establish a business, the next thing is to employ people and that’s the starting point of contributing to the development of the country. To change the narrative on a larger scale is to join politics and all that you’ve experienced living abroad can then be replicated in your own country gradually.

Some people say that politics is a dirty game, what is your view on this?

The idea that “politics is a dirty game” is a widespread belief, especially in a country like Nigeria where politics is often associated with corruption, violence, betrayal, and manipulation. However, that phrase oversimplifies a complex reality.

Why politics seems dirty; Number one, is lack of transparency. Politicians often operate behind closed doors, striking deals that serve personal or elite interests rather than public good. Number two, use of money and power. In many places, including Nigeria, political campaigns rely heavily on money, patronage networks, and sometimes electoral violence or thuggery, rather than ideas or integrity. Number three, corruption and impunity. Many political actors misuse public funds, avoid accountability, or switch parties for selfish gain.

This reinforces public cynicism. Number four, ethnic and religious manipulation. Politicians often exploit identity divisions (tribe, religion, region) to gain power, which fuels conflict and weakens national unity. Truly politics is not inherently dirty. Politics itself in theory is not dirty. In fact, it’s a noble and necessary tool for organising society, distributing resources, and resolving conflict peacefully.

The “dirtiness” comes from the people and systems, not the concept. Politics Is a public service tool. When done right, politics leads to better policies, economic development, and social justice. Good politicians do exist; they just often get drowned out by the bad ones. Also democracy needs participation. If good people avoid politics because it’s “dirty,” then only the corrupt will dominate it, and the cycle continues. Politics has produced great leaders. Leaders such as the late Nelson Mandela, Barack Obama, or Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala show that politics, when driven by ethics, can change lives for the better. Personally, I think what should change is to clean up politics, especially in places like Nigeria.

How do we do we do that?

Let’s strengthen institutions like the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the judiciary. Let’s demand accountability through civil society, media, and voting. Let’s educate and empower youth to participate in civic life. Let’s enforce campaign finance laws and party transparency and encourage issue-based politics over identity or money politics. Saying “politics is a dirty game” is partly true, but it’s also an excuse that keeps good people out of leadership. If we want honest, effective governance, we must stop surrendering politics to the corrupt and instead work to reform the system from within.There is a saying that “The penalty that good people pay for not being involved in politics is being governed by those worse than themselves.”

The Nigerian economy is facing much challenges, how best do you think the government can tackle this?

You’re absolutely right; the Nigerian economy is facing significant challenges in 2025, including: high inflation, high unemployment and underemployment, food insecurity, weak naira, public debt burden, over-dependence on oil and many more. To tackle its economic crisis, Nigeria must go beyond short-term palliatives. The path forward lies in diversifying the economy, investing in people, building infrastructure, and creating an environment where businesses can thrive. Policy must shift from “managing poverty” to creating wealth.

Would you say the current democracy has been favourable since 1999, and how do you think we can improve on it?

Nigeria’s democracy, since 1999, has achieved political continuity and some civil liberties, but it is far from delivering the economic development, justice, and equity that citizens expect. Democracy is not just about elections, it’s about effective governance, transparency, and participation. To improve what has been achieved, Nigeria must now focus on institutional reform, civic empowerment, and accountability; only then can democracy work for the many, not just the powerful.

Some people say we should go back to parliamentary system of government, what is your view on this?

Nigeria can consider a parliamentary system as an alternative. it could reduce costs, increase accountability, and improve legislative and executive cooperation. But without addressing the core problems of corruption, weak institutions, and poor political culture, any system; presidential or parliamentary will still produce poor outcomes.