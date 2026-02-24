Nigerian Students With Valid F1, J1 Visas Not Affected By Restriction Order, US Clarifies

The United States embassy in Nigeria has said Nigerian students with valid F1 and J1 visas are not affected by the visa restrictions order issued on December 16, 2025. The presidential proclamation 10998, which took effect on January 1, 2026, imposes entry and visa restrictions on nationals of 15 countries, including Nigeria.

The US government cited concerns over screening, vetting, information sharing, and overstay rates, as well as the need to protect American national security and public safety. Other African countries on the list include Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Dominica, Gabon, and The Gambia.

In Nigeria’s case, the US highlighted the free operation of Islamic terrorist groups, including Boko Haram and the Islamic State in some areas, which create “substantial screening and vetting difficulties”. Overstay rates of 5.56 per cent on B-1/B-2 visas and 11.90 per cent on F, M, and J visas were also cited.

The travel suspension covers both immigrant and non-immigrant visas, including B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J categories — routes most commonly used by Nigerians, despite relatively low overstay rates. In a statement yesterday, the US embassy noted that the proclamation does not affect Nigerian students and exchange participants with valid F1 and J1 visas.

“Students and exchange participants with visas can continue to contribute to learning, research, and innovation at U.S. colleges and institutions,” the statement reads. According to the US department of homeland security, F-1 and J-1 are the two main types of non-immigrant visas for international students and exchange participants.

Both are managed through the student and exchange visitor information system (SEVIS) but serve different purposes. The F1 visa is for full-time academic studies, while the J1 visa supports approved exchange programs sponsored by the US department of state to promote cultural and educational exchange.