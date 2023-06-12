Nigerian Students Thank Tinubu For Education Loan Bank

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the decision to float a dedicated education loan-granting bank, saying that they have no regrets about supporting his candidacy in the last election.

In a statement signed by NANS’ Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, the student body said that the signing into law of the Student Loan Bill, just like the removal of oil subsidy, shortly after being sworn in justified their support for him in the last presidential election as well as confirms that Tinubu means well for the country.

The student loan bill signed into law by the President is set to establish a special bank that will cater to the financial needs of needy and indigent higher institution students. Beneficiaries would not have to start paying back the loan until 2 years after graduation.

Further in the statement, Akinteye said the approval of a dedicated loan scheme for students will serve as a big boost for the nation’s tertiary education system by encouraging academic inclusiveness.

The statement read in part: “Now, he has surprised us in our jurisdiction(education) with an accessible loan for us in higher schools. This means that the rate at which my fellow students drop out of school will reduce drastically and more students will be encouraged to apply to higher institutions without the fear of finance since they now know that they have a place to look up to for financial aid.

“Also, the rate at which students commit suicide over depression when they drop. out of school and the rate at which some of our female students engage in some vices to meet up with payment of their fees will reduce or die naturally because there will be no more financial pressure that will warrant such acts.

“This new bill will correct so many anomalies and will put several Nigerian institutions at par with their counterparts abroad because, from research, most of the brains the institutions need are not usually able to afford education. Now that is no longer the case”

While appreciating the president on behalf of Nigerian students in tertiary institutions, Akinteye, who is also the Vice President (Ext Affairs) of the body said: “We don’t regret endorsing Mr President and we know that he is yet to even start with Nigerians as this renewed hope shall come alive in every Nigerian home in no distant time”, the statement concluded.