Nigerian students make top 10 in US schools

Nigerian students rank high on the list of international students currently studying in the United States, according to latest figures. Using last year’s figures, the World of Statistics, in a post over the weekend, said the world’s most populous black nation had 14,438 students currently studying in the United States. Although the figure put Nigeria in 10th top spot in the world and number one in Africa ahead of 29th placed Ghana, which has only 4,916 students, it, however, pales into insignificance when compared to the number of Chinese students in the US.

The world’s two foremost economies may be at loggerheads over various issues, but that has not stopped a staggering 290,086 Chinese students heading to the US to study. India has the next largest number of students in the US with 199,182 while US ally, South Korea, placed third with 40,755 students.

The other nations that round up the top five are Canada and Vietnam, which both have 20,713 students and Taiwan with 20,487. Incidentally, the United Kingdom which prides herself with having a ‘special relationship’, being a former colonial master of the US, has 10,292 students to place 14th. And in another development, Nigeria also rates high when it comes to the ownership of motorcycles, placing eighth in the world. According to the World of Statistics 35 per cent of Nigerian households own the two-tyre machine, which is popularly called ‘Okada.’

Although many may dispute this considering the number of okada dotting all over the country as popular means of transportation, however, according to the survey, the Asian nation of Thailand is miles ahead with 87 per cent of households owning motorbikes. Other nations ahead of Nigeria include second placed Vietnam with 86 per cent; Indonesia (85 per cent); Malaysia (83 per cent); China (60 per cent); India (47 per cent) and Pakistan (43 per cent).

Egypt is the next African country with the most motorcycles after Nigeria with 28 per cent to place 11th in the world while Tunisia is third on the continent and 13th in the world with 25 per cent.