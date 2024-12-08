Nigerian Students Celebrate Black History Month in Scotland

Share

The Nigerian Society students at the University of Strathclyde, Scotland recently celebrated the Black History Month, BHM to remind themselves of who they are, reclaim and reposition themselves as culture bearers.

At the epic celebration, The President of the Nigerian Society at the University of Strathclyde, Adaora Chineyere Ekperechukwu in her welcome address stated that For too long, the story of the Nigerian youth has been told by others, with broad strokes that miss the vibrancy, complexity, dynamism and richness of our heritage.

“Today, we are here, not just as immigrant students, but as storytellers, culture bearers and proud envoys of a nation that has contributed immensely to global civilisation.”

Ekperechukwu while speaking about the Black History month theme, “Reclaiming Narratives,” says it resonates deeply with their mission and journey as Nigerian students in Scotland.

Recalling her experiences when she first came to Scotland, Adaora Chineyere Ekperechukwu, said, “When I first arrived Glasgow, like many of you, I carried not only my luggage but also the weights of expectations – from family, society and from myself. And here, I discovered that in the University of Strathclyde, I didn’t only find an academic institution, but a platform where I can reshape narratives and challenge preconceptions. Our presence here is not just about the degrees we can bag, it’s about becoming bridges for others to experience our cultures”.

“With over 250 ethnicities, more than 500 languages, and rich cultural tapestry, Nigeria has always been flush with storytellers. From oral traditions of our ancestors to today’s digital platforms, we have always found ways to preserve and share our heritage. It behoves on us to write a new chapter in this continuing story,” she said.

In the same bid, the Chairman planning committee, Chijioke Uzoechi explained that this past year, our society has worked tirelessly to showcase the true essence of Nigerian culture. “Through our cultural events, academic workshops and monthly enlightenment programs, we have demonstrate that being Nigerian is not a singular narrative, but a beautiful mosaic of experiences, aspirations and achievements,” he said.

