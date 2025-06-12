Nigerian Students Applauded For Supporting Competition Against Malaria

Share

A coalition of Nigerian students has been applauded for embracing the Geneith Health Competition, a nationwide initiative aimed at eradicating malaria in Nigeria.

The students have been urged to become steadfast ambassadors within their institutions, working to ensure that the devastating social and health impacts of malaria become a thing of the past.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, Cletus Ilobanafor, initiator of the Geneith Health Competition, and Mr. Emmanuel Umenwa, sponsor of the initiative, commended students from tertiary institutions—including universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education—for their enthusiastic participation.

Those recognized include Comrade Josiah Peter Oche, National President of the National Association of University Students (NAUS); Comrade Oyewumi Festus Ayomide, President of the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NASPS); and Comrade Edunjobi Samuel Oluwaseun, National President of the National Association of Nigerian Colleges of Education Students (NANCES).

“We regard your participation in this initiative as a powerful step toward a malaria-free Nigeria,” said Ilobanafor. “By rallying together, you have the potential to make an indelible impact on public health, raising awareness, and inspiring action among your peers and communities.”

Echoing his sentiments, Umenwa thanked policymakers, stakeholders, and educational leaders for supporting the fight against malaria. “Together, we can form a formidable front against this disease. The involvement of students is crucial, as they bring the vibrant, innovative spirit necessary to drive meaningful change,” he said.

The Geneith Health Competition is a high-strength antimalarial medication designed to combat acute and uncomplicated malaria caused by the Plasmodium falciparum parasite.

The initiative aims to bridge gaps in health education and ensure access to effective malaria treatment across Nigeria.

Beyond raising awareness, the competition seeks to empower Nigerian youth to become future leaders in public health advocacy.

Through workshops, health walks, and community outreach programs, students will be equipped with both prevention strategies and leadership skills essential for lasting societal impact.

Ilobanafor described the competition as more than a program—”It is a movement aimed at transforming health narratives in Nigeria. Your energy, creativity, and dedication are paramount to making this campaign a success.”

As excitement builds around the Geneith Health Competition, student leaders and participants are reminded of their vital role in influencing public health policy and awareness.

The campaign stands as a testament to what can be achieved when young Nigerians unite for a common cause.

Share