Nigerian Student Bags U.S Graduate School Premier Award

The University of Alabama, United States (U.S.) at the weekend honoured Solomon Sesesie Ajasa, a doctoral student in Civil, Construction, and Environmental Engineering, with the prestigious Graduate School Premier Award.

The award is the university’s highest honour for graduate students excelling in research, teaching, and service, which encapsulates the university’s tripartite mission.

Majored in Civil Engineering at The University of Alabama, Class of 2025, Ajasa, 28, from Badagry, Lagos State, embodies the University’s mission of teaching, research and service in countless ways.

According to him, from his childhood, his mother instilled in him that education can change more than just one person; it can change communities.

Ajasa is developing future industry leaders through experiential learning and believes that teaching is the most rewarding aspect of his academic career.

His research efforts and expertise have led him to collaborate with local and national entities to develop safety standards for all those touched by disaster, from homeowners to first responders and everyone in between.

As President of the Graduate Student Association, Ajasa has set goals for the graduate class, including advocating for improvements in quality of life, harnessing skills through workshops and expanding mental and physical health resources.

His leadership roles include being an inaugural member of the Graduate Ambassador Influencer Network, a Tide Together mentor and a leader within the International Peer Advisory Council.

The award, presented at the Premier Awards Ceremony, celebrates Ajasa’s outstanding academic and professional contributions, cementing his legacy as an exceptional scholar, dedicated teacher, and impactful leader within The University of Alabama and beyond.

Ajasa’s research at The University of Alabama is transforming the field of construction safety engineering.

His work focuses on preventing occupational accidents in high-risk environments, specifically in post-disaster reconstruction, extreme weather conditions, the construction industry’s four fatal hazards, and the integration of safety technology.

Safety engineering has been a cornerstone of Ajasa’s academic journey.

After witnessing two tragic construction accidents as a field officer, he has concentrated his research on addressing safety challenges in the construction sector, particularly OSHA’s “Fatal Four” hazards Falls, Struck-By, Caught-In/Between, and Electrocutions—which account for 65% of fatalities in construction workplaces.

His research integrates machine learning algorithms and real-time data collection tools, such as sensor logger applications, to identify indirect causal factors and develop predictive models to prevent accidents before they happen.

His recent study, “Exploring the Impact of Weather Conditions on Construction Workers’ Safety: A Focus on Fall Accidents,” combines OSHA accident data with meteorological information from OpenWeather using logistic regression models to assess risks from conditions like high winds and extreme temperatures.

Presented at the 2024 International Conference on Computing in Civil Engineering (i3CE), this research highlights the need for adaptive safety measures and weather-based protocols to enhance worker protection on construction sites.

Beyond construction site safety, Ajasa’s work extends into post-disaster reconstruction, where he focuses on integrating objective weather data and subjective worker experiences to develop targeted safety strategies.

His collaboration with UA SafeState and the Alabama Center for Insurance Information and Research aims to create a safety-specific hazard mitigation framework to aid FEMA and state agencies in post-disaster phases, improving safety for first responders and reconstruction workers through data-driven approaches.

Through these initiatives, Ajasa contributes to The University of Alabama’s R1 research status, advancing high-impact research that addresses pressing industry challenges and protects vulnerable communities.

Beyond his research, Ajasa is shaping the future of engineering through teaching. He is the Instructor of Record for two major courses in his department, Introduction to Construction Engineering and Safety Engineering & Management—where he teaches students at the junior, senior, and master’s levels.

His teaching philosophy is built on experiential learning, integrating cutting-edge technologies such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), Microsoft Project, and Visio for Gantt Chart and PERT scheduling.

His approach prepares students for industry leadership by bridging theoretical knowledge with real-world applications.

Ajasa teaching introduction to construction engineering and management in the fall semester of 2024

A student in his course remarked: “One of the best professors I’ve had thus far (I am a senior). He genuinely cares about his students, their grades, their participation, and it shows.

“He was always extremely prepared for class and is clearly very knowledgeable in the material he is teaching. Gave MANY opportunities for extra credit, clearly communicated exam expectations, and homework deadlines.

“I wish he could teach me more classes because I learned so much from this course, and ended up loving the class because of his excellent teaching ability. With all this said, the material is not super complex and is heavily conceptual, so it was an easy class to succeed in overall if you showed up, paid attention, and asked questions when needed.”

Additionally, Ajasa has mentored undergraduate researchers in the Safety Automation and Visualization Environment (SAVE) Lab, guiding them through data analysis, national conference presentations, and real-world safety applications.

His mentorship has led students to secure research opportunities, publish work, and obtain competitive industry internships.

Ajasa’s influence extends far beyond research and teaching, he is an active advocate for graduate students and the university community.As the first international student to serve as President of the Graduate Student Association (GSA), he represents over 6,000 graduate students and advocates for academic, professional, and campus improvements.

Under his leadership, the GSA has: Secured summer transportation services for graduate students: Organized technical writing workshops and internship seminars: Expanded physical and mental health resources and professional development opportunities.

Beyond the GSA, to mention but a few, Ajasa is a:Graduate Student Representative on several University committees and a voting member on the Graduate Council.Graduate Ambassador, engaging with prospective students to enhance graduate recruitment.Tide Together Mentor, supporting first-generation and underrepresented students.

Leader in the International Peer Advisory Council (IPAC), fostering intercultural exchange and mentorship for international students.

STEM Mentor for the Ohio Academy of Science’s ProjectBoard, guiding high school students in research and innovation.Ajasa’s academic trajectory at

The University of Alabama is a testament to resilience and excellence. After completing his Master of Science in Civil Engineering in just 10 months, he earned a fully funded graduate assistantship for his PhD.

This remarkable achievement set the stage for his research, teaching, and service leadership citing on his journey, Ajasa credits The University of Alabama for providing him the platform to thrive: “The Goldfish theory says that if a goldfish is put in a small bowl, its growth will be limited.

But given an enabling environment, it will flourish. That theory perfectly captures my journey at UA. This institution has provided me with the opportunity to grow and make a tangible impact in research, teaching, and service.”

As a recipient of The University of Alabama’s highest graduate honour, Ajasa remains committed to driving meaningful change in safety research, inspiring students, and fostering leadership within the academic and professional community.

His story is a testament to the power of hard work, academic excellence, and a commitment to service, proving that great leaders not only excel but also uplift those around them.

