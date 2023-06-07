Nigerian Student Arrested For Sexually Harassing UK Minor (Video)

Cyril Kenneth, a Nigerian student who arrived in the United Kingdom (UK) three months ago, has been apprehended by the British Police for allegedly attempting to sexually harass minors.

New Telegraph gathered that Kenneth was apprehended in the Belfast province of the United Kingdom (UK).

In the video posted on Youtube by “Far and Wide TV,” Kenneth was being interviewed, and he confessed to chatting with children between the ages of 14 and 15.

The UK Police have confirmed that there is evidence of him grooming and sexually harassing the young girls.

Confessing about the crime, Kenneth said: “We chat, I asked if they liked me, and I asked about their age. They told me 14. They are just two, and we began talking after I got here because I was bored and new to the country.

“I always asked if their mothers were at home to be sure of the kind of messages I sent to them.”

Kenneth also sent his unsolicited indecent pictures, asking some of them for their house addresses. He had invited one of them to his house for sex, among other disturbing messages.

However, he blamed the crime on temptation from the devil, pleaded for mercy, and promised to desist from such acts.

Meanwhile, Kenneth has been handed over to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution.