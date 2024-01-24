Nigerian stock market tops as shareholders relish bullish moments

A major economic boom is happening at the Nigerian Exchange, where stockholders are not only recording unprecedented capital gains but are also poised to earn unprecedented dividends on their investments. The prosperity promised by President Bola Tinubu during his campaign is becoming a reality for millions of Nigerian investors, among whom will be the 6.6 million Nigerian shareholders of MTN, the biggest telco in the country.

Early signs

The upswing in the market began May 30, 2023, the second day Tinubu was sworn into office. What triggered the big rally in the market was the announcement by the new President to end the fraudulent petroleum subsidy regime. The market took notice of this bold measure, along with the President’s promise to harmonise the exchange rate. Although the latter remains a ‘work-in-progress, ’ it has been a bullish run in the market since then. The All Share Index, which tracks the general market movement of all listed equities on the Nigerian exchange, was 55,738.35 on May 30, 2023, a day after Tinubu was sworn in. In July, it rose to 65,091. By December 24, it reached 73,768, as Bloomberg reported on November 1, when the ASI first crossed the 70,000 mark, being the highest on record. As at the close of trading on Friday, January 19, the index leapfrogged to 94,538.12, more than 69 percent growth, since last May, creating yet another huge record. Market capitalisation also grew exponentially from N30.3 trillion recorded at the end of May 2023 to N51.7 trillion on January 19, 2024. This means investors have gained more than N20 trillion since Tinubu came into office.

Status repositioning

The record gains have made the Nigerian stock market one of the best in the world, outperforming the MSCI Emerging Markets Europe, Middle East and Africa Index. Not surprising, investors are bringing more and more money to the market. Last Friday alone, 844.4 million units of stocks valued at N15 billion were traded in 15,255 deals. The phenomenal growth of the market was fuelled by the record profits announced by many Nigerian banks and some of the manufacturers, such as Dangote Cement, Bua Cement, and Lafarge Africa, formerly known as WAPCO. The banks were the first to rally the market into a frenzy, beginning from their second quarter reports, when they reported huge gains from their forex dealings. Zenith announced earnings per share in H1 at N9.29 from N3.55 in the same period of 2022. UBA’s earnings per share stood at N10.95 in H1 2023 from N1.98 per share in the same period of 2022. The positive Q3 reports also threw the market into more frenzy as banks announced further increases in profits. Investors, in response, lapped up the shares of the banks, sending the prices higher. UBA Plc, which at the beginning of 2023 was trading at about N8, has seen the biggest jump in its stock price. By last Friday, it traded for N32. Access Bank, which started the year at about N11-N12, has soared to N29. Zenith and GTCO are now trading in the N40s, from about N24-25 in January 2023. First Bank, FCMB, Fidelity, Sterling, Wema, and Stanbic have all experienced an upswing in prices. Dangote Cement, Bua Cement and Bua Foods, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Okomu Oil, Presco, Transcorp, NAHCO and WAPCO have similarly experienced some boom. Dangote on Friday, sold for N538, adding N48.9 to its weight, from its previous close of N489.9. WAPCO, otherwise known as Lafarge Africa traded at N31 in December. On January 19, it traded for N47. Dangote Cement Plc equities capitalisation reached all time high of N10.098trillion on Monday, further driving the market’s positive close on Monday January 22. Dangote Cement stock price has risen this year by 85.2 per cent. Nigeria’s billionaire investor Femi Otedola recently acquired significant shares in Dangote Cement, noting that his acquisition of Dangote Cement shares underscores the company potential. Dangote Cement has 17,040,507,405 shares outstanding, each valued value at N592.60 as at close of trading on Monday (January 22, 2024). The rise in stock prices is being propelled by investors who are taking positions, according to EDC Securities Research, ‘in fundamentally driven stocks as we approach the earnings season”. The expectations and sentiments out there among the investors are that some dividend windfall is on the way.

Inflation

Nigeria’s annual inflation rate rose to 28.92 per cent in December 2023 from 28.20 per cent in November, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Monday (January 15, 2024). The statistics office said the December 2023 headline inflation rate showed an increase of 0.72 per cent points when compared to the November 2023 headline inflation rate. The NBS said on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 7.58 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in December 2022, which was 21.34 per cent. The stock market has further defied Monday’s inflation report as investors interest in some equities pushed the benchmark performance index above 95,000 points at the close of trading on Monday while market capitalisation has reached new high of N52.408 trillion. Coronation Research analysts in their January 8 note attributed the optimism in the market to the traditional January rally “as well as investors taking position ahead of earnings release and dividend declarations for the just-concluded year. We expect this rally to continue this month though we may see some corrections further down the line. “In January 2024, we expect the bulls to prevail, as bargain hunting continues as the order of the day. Given the global developments across major central banks in advanced economies, high base expectations for inflation, and improved economic growth prospects, we expect the local bourse to record a positive performance this new week,” said Lagos-based research analysts at United Capital in their January 22 note. The analysts noted that investors may continue to cherry-pick stocks with strong fundamentals, (value or growth), adding that value stocks may be choice for dividend scouting investors, ahead of full year 2023 earnings season. “At different intervals, we expect mild selloffs, albeit insignificant,” they added. Transcorp for instance has risen this year by 110.3per cent, Wema Bank (+93.8%), Dangote Cement (+85.2%), Honeywell Flour Mills (+83.1percent) and Eterna (+81.9%). In the banking sector, other stocks that have beaten Nigerian inflation are: FCMB Group (+46.6%), Jaiz Bank (+60.3%), Sterling (+62.5%), and Unity Bank (+103.1%). The bulls have continued to dominate Nigeria stock market activity this year. The market has seen only one session of negative close this 2024. Other industrial good stocks that have surpassed inflation in their returns this year are: BUA Cement (+53.1%), and Lafarge Africa (+46%). For consumer goods, Cadbury has outperformed Nigeria inflation rate with return of 37.4 per cent. Others are Dangote Sugar (+38.6%), PZ (+31.1%), and Unilever (+46.6%). Among Oil & Gas stocks, Conoil has surpassed inflation with return of 33.7 per cent this year, while Japaul Gold has beaten inflation this year with return of 49.4 per cent.

Last line

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, in his analysis, had said the prosperity promised by the Tinubu administration may not be felt by all “our 200 million people simultaneously. “But it will not be far away as the government confronts the low inflow of forex into the economy, the fundamental reason the exchange rate has gone bonkers and prices of imported and locally produced goods have increased. “President Tinubu and his cabinet expressed concern about the rising costs of pharmaceutical products at the last Federal Executive Council meeting. His government is poised to implement a series of measures to assist local drug manufacturers so that they lower the costs.