Nigerian Stock Market Soars To Record Highs Amid Transformation

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has achieved a remarkable resurgence, evolving from the subdued performance of 2015–2019 to a position of unprecedented dominance in the 2020s.

Driven by the resilience of investors and transformative macroeconomic reforms, Nigeria’s capital market has emerged as a beacon of growth and innovation, breaking all barriers of previous decades.

Since the dawn of 2020, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) has delivered a stellar return of 283.45 per cent, climbing from 26,842.07 points at the close of 2019 to a historic 102,926.40 points by December 2024.

Standout years such as 2020, 2023, and 2024 have been marked by a robust shift toward equities, driven by investors seeking superi – or real returns amid negative yields in fixed-income markets.

The ASI closed 2024 with an impressive annual growth of 37.65 per cent. The stock market’s meteoric rise has been under – pinned by the depreciation of the naira, a direct outcome of bold policy measures by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Government.

This currency adjustment has spurred foreign capital inflows, which surged from a low of four per cent in mid- 2023 to an average of 16 per cent by November 2024, enhancing market dynamism.

Strategic high-profile listings have further energised trading activity, expanding investor access to premium assets.

Prominent new entrants, including Geregu Power Plc, Transcorp Power Plc, Aradel Holdings, and BUA Foods, have significantly bolstered market capitalisation, which skyrocketed from N12.79 trillion in 2019 to a staggering N62.76 trillion by December 2024—a remarkable increase of N49.97 trillion.

At the ceremonial close of 2024 trading activities, NGX Chief Executive Officer Mr. Jude Chiemeka, represented by the Head of Trading and Products, Mr. Abimbola Babalola, commended stakeholders for their critical contributions to this extraordinary achievement.

“This year’s vibrant secondary market activ – ity underscores the pivotal role of our trading license holders.

“Complementary macroeconomic policies and the effective oversight of the Securities and Exchange Commission have been instrumental in sustaining this growth trajectory,” he stated.

Leaders from the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) and the Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) highlighted the instrumental role of stockbrokers in propelling the market forward.

CIS President Mr. Oluropo Dada and ASHON’s representative, Mrs. Ify Rita Ejezie, reaffirmed their commitment to fostering policy advocacy aimed at deepening market development and liquidity.

However, the road ahead is not without obstacles. Proshare’s 2025 market outlook identifies persistent challenges, including high transaction costs, information asymmetry, monetary tightening, low trading volumes, and wide bidask spreads.

Despite these hurdles, the report underscores the untapped potential of listing national assets like the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to unlock liquidity and attract domestic and foreign investments.

Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director and CEO of the Nigerian Exchange Group, reflected on the market’s resilience and future prospects.

“The NGX has proven its capacity for resilience and innovation, delivering substantial value for investors amid economic headwinds.

Strategic listings, strong blue-chip performance, and inflation-hedging opportunities have been pivotal to our growth,” he noted.

Looking ahead to 2025, Popoola emphasized the transformative impact of ongoing reforms. “Key macroeconomic shifts, particularly in the oil and gas sectors and exchange rate liberalisation, have elevated operational efficiency and corporate performance.

“As we move forward, sustained reforms and a stable macroeconomic environment will be crucial to enhancing liquidity, fostering investor confidence, and creating long-term value for all market participants,” he concluded.

The NGX’s extraordinary performance in the 2020s marks a turning point for Nigeria’s capital market, heralding a new era of prosperity and innovation for investors and the economy at large.

