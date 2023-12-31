Nigerian Stock Market Rated 7th in Global Performance, Lists N5trn Stocks in 3 Years

…As NGX Benchmark Index Gains 45.9%

Despite the nation’s high inflation, depreciating exchange rate, and harsh economic environment, the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed 2023 on an impressive note, recording a stellar 45.9 per cent gain in its All Share Index (ASI). Beginning the year at 51,251.06 points, the NGX notched an exceptional growth rate of 45.90 per cent to close the year (2023) at an all-time high of 74,773.77 points. In terms of market capitalisation, there was a notable increase of N148 billion, with the year closing at N40.92 trillion, up from N40.77 trillion.

Over the year, the market was driven by some of the top performers which include DANGSUGAR (+255.14 per cent year/year), UBA (+237.50 per cent year/year), BUA- FOODS (+197.54 per cent year/ year), ACCESSCORP (+172.35 per cent year/year) and OANDO (+167.86 per cent year/year), while some of the laggards include NB (-1.20 per cent year/year), GUIN- NESS (-4.80 per cent year/year), and BUACEMENT (-0.80 per cent year/year). Temi Popoola, the new Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group said the capital market has continued on an upward movement in the last four years.

“It is interesting to know that if you go back in the last three to four years, our exchange has actually consistently posted positive returns. So it is a development that we are all happy and proud about. Ofcourse, we know that the market goes up and down, it is a volatile market, but the fact is that it has performed better in each of the last four years,” he said.

Delisting of companies

Speaking on companies exiting the market, Popoola said, “In this business, we hope there is listing, there are delisting also. These are natural consequences of the capital market. When you look across the globe, delisting is a subject that every exchange deals with today. A better way to look at it is to ask them what the size of delisting is and what the size of the new listings is. I am happy to tell you that for example in our market in the last three years alone we have added close to N5 trillion worth of new listing to the Exchange when you go back and look at the data, when you juxtapose that with the delisting that we have had, you will find out that those run into a fraction of that.

Of course, delisting sometimes is not what an exchange wants, but I need to also point out that sometimes we as an exchange actively delist some companies.” He said the NGX is focused on nurturing companies with fundamental, strong governance and good financials. “We want to make sure that some of the companies that are trading on the exchange and that are traded are companies that are committed to strong governance, consistently reporting good numbers and sometimes we have to force companies to delist. So the subject of delisting is a multifaceted subject comma but when looked at holistically, you will find out that at the end of it, we’ll have a lot to be proud and thankful for in our market. And then, of course, there is still a lot of work to be done, and that also encourages us.”

Forecast

Popoola, who is also the new Group Managing of NGX, said there will be more listings in 2024 following the positive outcome of the new entrants and government collaboration. “An exchange will not just want an upward-upward trajectory. Market needs to relate otherwise they get too expensive, and it becomes a bubble and nobody really wants that. But what I can assure you is that you will see more listings. I can assure you that you will see a lot more activity within our portfolio because you know we are speaking actively with a strong portfolio of companies. “And when we look at the work that the government of the day is doing, under the new administration, we are quite confident that the capital market would be part of the solution to some of these problems.

“We see a government that is committed to the capital market. As a matter of fact performance this year was over 48 per cent. One of the things that drove that was a very strong pronouncement by the government of the day, with very strong reform. We expect that to be carried through. We also spoke to some of the government agencies like the Ministry of Finance incor- porated (MOFI) who have spoken publicly as to what they will be doing with the capital market. How the capital market will be used to rate revenue and how the capital market will be used to hold some of their portfolio companies to better governance standards. How will the capital market be used to create liquidity for the government? “Frankly speaking, when we look at it from that lens so far, this year has been quite positive.

You look at the Euro bond yields on the government Dollar asset or Dollar Bonds, the Corporate Dollar Bonds; you see that all of those also have strengthened. Many of these yield and inter- est rates today are in single digits environments, unlike the double-digit returns that they had before. For all I see is painting a quite positive picture, “he explained. Positive odds in election year Kasumu Garba Korfi, Chief Executive Officer of APT Securities and Funds Limited, said the capital market did wonderfully and will be beyond our expectations in 2023. “Because I did not see any of the forecasts that expect the NGX All shares index to close at almost 46 per cent, and our market capitalisation to reach almost N41 trillion.

This is a wonderful performance never expected, and the first time in the history of the capital market that election year, the market rose to this level. If you look at election years, in 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and till date, this is the first year, election year, that the market has risen to this level.”

Policy statements

Korfi noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s pronouncements followed with action helped boost confidence in the capital market. “This can be attributed to statements made and the action taken by the President. The president understood the workings of the economy; he understood the language and made the policy statement at the right time. Secondly is the action he has taken. He is not just making a statement, but it was followed by action. -The removal of fuel subsidies. -The streaming of foreign exchange rate. All these pushed the economy to where we are, and that is why our inflation has risen up to 29 per cent and when there is inflation, people run away to keep money. They want to keep assets where they’ll receive more value.

Today, the capital market has proven to be one of the best to save your money. All other Financial Instruments, the Fixed Income, the Money Market, the Bonds, do not match with the returns of the All-shares index of 46 per cent. This is what is making more people move into the capital market. Today, we have a substantial number of companies that have gained 200 per cent and above. We have some stocks that have gained almost 800 per cent, like Transcorp, and this is a wonderful performance for the market. “The capital market for four consecutive years in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 closed positively. We expect that 2023 will close positively but not as much as it was gained.

And the reason is very obvious; we are expecting more of the Primary Issues coming into the market than the Secondary Issues. However, we are expecting the secondary market to close positively, but not as much as it is done in 2023.

Expectations

On expectation in 2024, Korfi said; “We are expecting more companies to be listed because those that have listed so far, have all gone very well. We are seeing growth of BUA Foods, we have seen the up- ward movement of Geregu Power, we have seen where MeCure has moved. All these three companies have gained more than 200 per cent. “From N40.00 BUA Foods gained almost N196.00 per share. It gained almost 300 per cent. Geregu Power list from N100.00 is now trading at N396.00 gaining over 300 per cent. If you look at MeCure from N3 it is talking of N12.00. So all of them made very high gains, and these attracted those that have not been listed to approach the market because the market tends to price them well.

Also the Chief Executive Officer, Wyoming Capital and Partners, Mr. Tajudeen Olayinka on his market expectation in 2024, predicted positive momentum for the Nigerian stock market. He said; “We can draw that from the 2024 budget proposal of President Tinubu, where total reliance has been placed on the use of private capital in funding some important developmental projects across the country. In a way, we are going to see more public companies get listed on the stock exchange for the purpose of raising new capital, while the existing listed companies will not be left behind in this development.

“So, I see a very bullish and active primary market in 2024, even though there could be occasional moderation in price movement across the board, as investors take profit and engage in portfolio re-balancing.