Nigerian Stock Index Surpass 70,000 Psychological Level After July Record Performance

The Nigerian stock market rose to its highest level for the first time in 15 years, crossing a psychological level of 70,000 points. The last reported record in February 2008 closed at 65,652.4 and was regarded as the peak of the stock market boom in Nigeria.

Punch Newspaper and other news sources cite the removal of Godwin Emefiele from his post as the central bank governor as a catalyst for this growth opportunity. The former governor was widely blamed for exchange rate policies that crippled the economy and made it difficult for trading opportunities to reach their full potential. Following Emefiele’s dismissal, there is now speculation on how the Nigerian market can increase trading activities in the country and further bolster its current success.

The stock index performance in Nigeria

The stock index in Nigeria is relatively robust but has historically been influenced by the country’s unstable economy. Factors including high inflation, low spreads, and insufficient government policies have affected the performance of the stock market for more than a decade.

That said, things have started to look up since the newly elected Nigerian president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, initiated reforms to strengthen the market. In addition to removing Emefiele as central bank governor, Tinubu strives to improve liquidity in the foreign currency market (forex) and build up momentum for trading activities within banks. Under the president’s guidance, the main index of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) rose 2.7% to above 57,437 points in June before reaching a record performance in July.

Following the government reforms for the Nigerian trading environment, investors have gradually returned to maximise the opportunities presented by the market’s current success. The promising prospects of indices trading within Nigeria are especially appealing to traders since they provide low trading costs with reliable spreads that can combat possible market volatility. Additionally, traders can take advantage of the government reforms for the Forex market and access popular global indices, including Nasdaq, FTSE100, and other major stock indices, to diversify their portfolios.

At present, the stock market performance in Nigeria continues to remain upbeat. The All-Share Index increased further by 1.94% and closed at 70,581.78 points by November 2023.

Success in the foreseeable future

Despite the considerable success and noteworthy growth of the Nigerian stock market in recent months, there are some economic challenges that can threaten its success in the near future.

The country still faces considerable economic instability, with recent claims of a shortage of Naira at the banks, leading to panic withdrawals from local residents. While the Director of Corporate Communications, Isa Abdulmumin, assured the public that there is sufficient stock to facilitate economic activities, some are worried about the possibility of a recession. The recent elections provided significant opportunities for the stock market, but the socio-economic problems left by the last administration continue to hinder the potential growth of Nigeria’s economy.

According to reports from Blueprint Newspapers, Nigeria continues to face hyperinflation and legislative inconsistencies. This is in addition to the lack of focus directed at other aspects of the economy that need addressing since there is also the embedded threat of potential corruption that has sown public distrust.

Furthermore, issues within the local government affect the reputation of the Nigerian economy and could potentially impede foreign investments. This can impact the performance of the stock market while making it difficult to facilitate socio-economic growth for the country. As such, there are now bigger pressures for the current government to make the right moves to perform better and lead the country to financial success in the near future.