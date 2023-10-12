Nigerian Startups, Others Selected for Google Africa AI Programme

Google has unveiled the first cohort for its ‘Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First’ programme, which includes three Nigerian startups and nine from other African countries. The 11 startups, picked from a vast pool of innovative talent, are using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence to address both Africa’s challenges and broader global issues.

The transformative power of AI in Africa is highlighted by a McKinsey report, which suggests that AI could add $1.3 trillion to Africa’s GDP by 2030. According to Google, the selected startups will undergo a 10-week accelerator journey. Beyond benefiting from Google’s AI expertise and a $350,000 allocation in Google Cloud Credits, they’ll benefit from mentorship sessions, technical guidance, and networking opportunities to enhance their reach and impact.

The selected startups include Avalon Health (South Africa), Chatbots Africa (Gha- na), Dial Afrika Inc (Kenya), Famasi Africa (Nigeria), Fast- agger Inc (Kenya), Garri Logistics (Ethiopia), Izifin (Nigeria), Lengo AI (Senegal), Logistify AI (Uganda), Telli- scope (Ethiopia), and Vzy (Nigeria). Speaking, the Head of Startup Ecosystem, Africa, Folarin Aiyegbusi, said: “At Google, we’ve been working on AI for over a decade, and we’ve shown how useful AI is in our products and for developers externally.

AI is not only a powerful enabler, it’s also a major platform shift. That’s why we’re focused on making it easy and scalable for others to innovate with AI. “Our chosen startups for the ‘AI First’ program embody this vision, leveraging AI in pioneering ways to address both local and global challenges. We’re here excited to support and amplify their impact.”

Speaking on the selection, the CEO/Co-founder of Famasi Africa (Nigeria), Adeola Ayoola, said: “Famasi Africa is scaling AI-powered digital health solutions to reach more underserved communities. Joining the Google for Start-ups Accelerator: AI First program represents a significant step towards realising that dream. With Google’s mentor- ship, we’re confident of scaling our solutions, reaching more pharmacies, and ultimately improving healthcare outcomes.”