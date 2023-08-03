Nigerian Startup, Remedial Health, Raises $12m

A health-tech startup, Re- medial Health, said it has raised $12 million in Series A funding comprising $8 million equity and $4 million debt. The company said the fund would be deployed to scale operations in Nigeria and support the delivery of targeted financial services to drive business growth across the country’s pharmaceutical sector.

The startup, which is digitising pharmacies and bringing efficiency to the pharmaceutical value chain, said it would also prioritise increasing its penetration in the 34 states it currently operates in Nigeria by get- ting more pharmacies and hospitals signed up, especially in rural areas, where demand is growing. The $8 million Series A equity funding round was led by US-based venture capital firm, QED Investors and c)led by Ventures Platform, who have now invested in Remedial Health at every funding round since the preseed stage. This investment also represents Ventures Platform’s first Series A investment.

Ycombinator, Tencent, and Gaingels also invested after participating in previous rounds. The $4 million debt funding was led by a consortium of local and international financial institutions. Speaking on the fundraising, CEO, and co-founder of Remedial Health, Samuel Okwuada, said: “We are delighted to have raised these funds, particularly with the wider context of the global funding downturn and the wide range of economic headwinds in Nigeria.

“Our continued growth has put us in a strong position to deliver our mission of creating a tech-enabled, pharmacy-centered healthcare network and we are looking forward to leveraging these funds to achieve more success.” Commenting on the investment, QED Investors partner, and head of Africa, Gbenga Ajayi, said: “The success that Remedial Health has enjoyed to date is an indication of the market gap that exists, and their value in providing effective holistic services to thousands of pharmacies across Nigeria.

“QED is particularly excited about the embedded financial services opportunities within the vertical the ability to provide payments, embedded lending, and other fintech solutions to this underserved but very crucial sector.” Also commenting on the investment, the Founding Partner of Ventures Platform, Kola Aina, said: “We are incredibly proud to have been part of Remedial Health’s journey since the earliest phase of the company’s development.

“This partnership exemplifies our mission to support category leaders before they become obvious. Remedial Health’s dedication to im- proving Nigeria’s pharmaceutical value chain is critical and their success in securing this $12 million funding demonstrates their remarkable growth and the management’s tenacity over the years. “Our investment in this round represents our continued belief in their mission to deliver financial services to neighbourhood pharmacies and drive deeper growth in the