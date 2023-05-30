Nigerian startup invents entertainment platform with 50,000 job prospects

A Nigerian startup, Imprxx, has invented a digital platform that is capable of live streaming content from a very broad angle, and one of those angles is keeping a playlist of whatever we have.

This platform also promises about 50,000 jobs to the entertainment industry in the shortest possible time.

The co-founder of Imprxx and inventor of the digital platform, Mr Ayo Ileesemi, added that already, King of Fuji Music, Olasunkanmi Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, had been chosen as the Brand Ambassador for the platform.

The impress thing was accredited for life streaming of the Presidential Dinner in Abuja, yesterday .Ileesemi, who disclosed this to a few journalists during a meeting with the Fuji maestro in his Ijebu-Ode country home over the weekend, explained: “Imprxx is going to serve all content creators. So once you create your content, the rest comes from live streaming.

“From wherever you live stream on Imprxx, it will automatically be on Imprxx. So it opens you up to anybody in the world to have that on Imprxx, which is also a platform where once you live stream from there, you have your content, and you can still bring old content, put it on a waitlist. And that content is what they used to do on the reel.

“Reel means that if I want to do a live video, I have a playlist of songs that I can put in an interface with the live video, and two of them come out together as live content.

“Be rest assured that K1’s content, the old schools, and the new ones —everything — will be accessible on Imprxx. In content creation, there’s something they call reel on Facebook, and I think in Tik Tok, we are disrupting that by adding a broad thing to reel in Imprxx. So new things are coming to the field of the reel in Imprxx, and every content of K1.”

On employment generation by Imprxx, which is going to interest so many people, Ayo noted: “What we are bringing to the entertainment industry is the creation of almost 500,000 jobs from the angle. Content creators should be ready.

“Videographers should be ready. Musicians should be ready; the Central Bank of Nigeria should be ready, Nigeria and the world should be ready for this disruption and new innovations that are going to create so many opportunities for the world.

“We’re also partnering with Pefti, a leading brand in the production of LED screens. And in the next two weeks, we should be talking about creating 120 jobs for anchors; we call them Imprxx Anchors. These are the guys that will bring the dedicated interface to your house to interface you with K1. From June, people can book for K1, bringing affordability to his services. You can have the best of K1 for five minutes or 30 minutes in the comfort of your home.”

The Imprxx founder thanked K1 for his support for the innovation given his fatherly figure and inspiration, even as he promised that in a short while, “we are going to approach CBN in solving a problem. In a short while, we’re also going to approach job creation that’s going to come in the next two weeks, because we are planning collaborations with the National Institute of Film Technology in Abuja.