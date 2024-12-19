Nigerian Startup Among Finalists At Qualcomm 2024 Mentorship Programme

Share

Qualcomm Incorporated has announced the completion of the second year of its Make in Africa Startup Mentorship Programme, culminating in the Make in Africa Finale 2024.

The platform has continued to showcase the energy and innovation emerging from the African technology scene, demonstrating Qualcomm’s commitment to supporting startups as part of the broader Qualcomm Africa Innovation Platform.

Now in its second year, the programme has successfully guided early-stage technology startups by providing mentorship, business coaching, engineering consultation, and IP protection advice.

This year’s Make in Africa finalists, from six African nations, were tackling real-world challenges across healthcare, agriculture, cutting-edge AI and industrial sectors.

The 2024 cohort includes the startups from Cameroon, Kenya, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, and Tunisia. Aurora Health Systems from Kenya was announced the winner of the 2024 Wireless Reach Social Impact Fund.

The fund, provided by Qualcomm through its Qualcomm® Wireless Reach™ Initiative, aims to support startups in scaling their societal and market impact.

Aurora Health Systems was selected for their innovative wireless, portable ECG device with LTE connectivity. The device assists patients with cardiovascular disease by enabling remote data transmission of ECG data to healthcare providers, even in rural areas.

They are the first in East Africa to train ECG AI models on locally sourced data, resulting in more accurate algorithms and improved AI-powered diagnostics.

Meanwhile, all finalists were to receive stipends to further fuel their growth and help protect their intellectual property. In an effort to harness Africa’s vast potential for innovation and creativity, the L2Pro Africa IP e-learning Platform provides further support to startups across Africa.

The free online training program, developed in collaboration with Adams and Adams, Africa’s leading IP law firm, is designed to empower startups, SMEs, and researchers across the continent.

The platform provides essential knowledge and tools to protect and maximize innovations, addressing the pressing challenge of limited patent activity in Africa.

By equipping innovators with the skills needed to safeguard and commercialize their inventions, L2Pro Africa aims to unlock new economic opportunities and foster a thriving ecosystem of innovation.

“The Make in Africa startups are disrupting traditional industries and tackling socioeconomic challenges, crafting innovative solutions with global market reach by using AI, advanced connectivity, and IoT.

This startup mentorship program reflects Qualcomm’s commitment to support promising early-stage deep tech startups, empowering local talents, creating jobs and driving economic growth,” SVP & President, Qualcomm MEA & SVP, Government Affairs EMEA, Wassim Chourbaji, said.

