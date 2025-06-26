Nigerian Starlets Impress At 23rd African Fencing Championships

The 23rd African Fencing Championships kicked off in grand style on Wednesday, June 25, at Charterhouse, Lagos, with continental powerhouses showcasing their dominance.

Egypt claimed the tournament’s first gold medal, reaffirming its status as one of Africa’s premier fencing nations.

Team Nigeria delivered a spirited performance, with rising stars Wisdom Okanlawon and the Idongesit siblings—Mahadi and Mahathir—advancing to the knockout stages of the Men’s Individual Épée event. Despite facing seasoned opponents during the preliminaries, the trio displayed remarkable skill, poise, and determination.

Veteran fencer Adegbola Babade, the oldest member of Team Nigeria, also progressed to the round of 32. However, all Nigerian contenders were eventually eliminated in the knockout rounds by more experienced adversaries.

Mahathir Idongesit, who was narrowly defeated by World Junior Champion Mahmoud El-Sayed in the round of 32, remained upbeat.

“I’m thrilled to have fenced against one of the best in the world. It was a close contest, and I enjoyed every moment. This experience has boosted my confidence and will stay with me for a long time,” he said.

In a goodwill message, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, praised the Nigeria Fencing Federation and the International Fencing Federation (FIE) for selecting Nigeria as host of the prestigious event.

“This glorious competition, featuring nations such as Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, Benin Republic, Ivory Coast, and Senegal, brings together over 26 countries and more than 200 athletes in a spectacular display of skill and sportsmanship,” he said.

“I welcome you all to Nigeria, the most populous Black nation in the world, and to Lagos, a city known for its vibrant aquatic beauty and dynamic spirit.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also underscored the broader potential of the sport:

“This championship opens the door to vital conversations about how fencing can serve as a powerful tool for social good. The Nigerian Fencing Federation and FIE are exploring a strategic partnership with UNICEF to use fencing for youth empowerment, child protection, and poverty alleviation—while creating economic opportunities for our athletes.”