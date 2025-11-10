Nigerian Soldiers Allegedly Open Fire On Policemen Returning From Anambra Election

..many officers said to be injured

Some police officers involved in providing security during the Anambra State governorship election were allegedly shot by some Nigerian Army personnel.

According to reports monitored on SaharaReporters, the army personnel were involved in an argument with the policemen at a checkpoint along Onisha Road yesterday before opening fire on them.

“Happening now on our way coming back from Anambra State election, we had a misunderstanding with Army personnel at a military checkpoint. “Before we know what was going on, they opened fire on us. One of us was shot directly on his chest with many other policemen injured,” a policeman told SaharaReporters.

“The issue has generated riot as we are talking. We have as well called for backup.” About 45,000 police personnel were deployed for the November 8, Anambra State governorship election won by the incumbent, Charles Soludo.