Nigerian Soldier Shot Dead By Policeman Allegedly Escorting Illegal Mining Truck

A Nigerian soldier, Master Warrant Officer (MWO) Ali Haruna, has been shot dead by a mobile police officer, Inspector Yusuf Ibrahim, in Futuk, Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The policeman was reportedly escorting a truck suspected of transporting solid minerals from an illegal mining site. The incident occurred on August 25 at about 7:50 p.m., when troops of the 33 Artillery Brigade, Bauchi, stopped the truck, registered Gombe 676 BLG, at a checkpoint in Futuk village.

Security analyst and counter-insurgency expert Zagazola Makama, who shared details of the incident on his X account, said the truck driver initially refused to stop at the checkpoint, prompting Haruna to pursue the vehicle with his team on motorbikes until it was intercepted.