New Telegraph

August 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Nigerian Soldier Shot…

Nigerian Soldier Shot Dead By Policeman Allegedly Escorting Illegal Mining Truck

A Nigerian soldier, Master Warrant Officer (MWO) Ali Haruna, has been shot dead by a mobile police officer, Inspector Yusuf Ibrahim, in Futuk, Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The policeman was reportedly escorting a truck suspected of transporting solid minerals from an illegal mining site. The incident occurred on August 25 at about 7:50 p.m., when troops of the 33 Artillery Brigade, Bauchi, stopped the truck, registered Gombe 676 BLG, at a checkpoint in Futuk village.

Security analyst and counter-insurgency expert Zagazola Makama, who shared details of the incident on his X account, said the truck driver initially refused to stop at the checkpoint, prompting Haruna to pursue the vehicle with his team on motorbikes until it was intercepted.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Pastor, Wife, Stage Self Kidnap, Demand Ransom, As Police Rescue Kidnap Victim, Kill Suspect
Read Next

Police Arrest Army Deserter, 5 Robbery, Kidnap Suspects In Anambra