Nigerian Society Of Engineers Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has achieved a major milestone with the award of the ISO 9001:2015 certification, affirming its commitment to international standards in quality management systems.

The certification, presented by SGS Société Générale de Surveillance on Thursday, recognizes the Society’s consistent efforts to improve its operations, particularly in membership services, professional development, engineering education, stakeholder engagement, and advocacy.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification underscores NSE’s dedication to continuous improvement and operational excellence across all its activities. It aligns with the Society’s mission to provide top-tier services to members and drive growth within Nigeria’s engineering ecosystem.

President of the NSE, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, hailed the achievement as a pivotal moment in the Society’s history.

“This certification represents a significant step forward in our quest to uphold the highest standards of excellence. It reflects the hard work, commitment, and collaboration of our members and leadership to ensure that the NSE operates at a global standard,” she said.

“Our goal has always been to empower engineers and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s development. This certification is a testament to that dedication.”

Oguntala added that the certification will help strengthen the Society’s systems and improve service delivery to members and stakeholders.

“Our focus on continuous improvement, both in internal processes and in the professional growth of our members is unwavering. This achievement marks the beginning of even greater strides toward excellence and leadership in the engineering sector.”

The certification is expected to enhance NSE’s role in promoting innovation and sustainability across Nigeria’s engineering landscape, while reinforcing its commitment to meeting global standards and addressing the country’s critical development needs.