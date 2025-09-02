Skit Maker Sanku Dies At 25

Nigerian skit maker, Sanku Olaniyi, popularly known as Mrsankucomedy, has tragically passed away following a car accident.

New Telegraph gathered that the fatal automobile accident occurred in the early hours of Monday, September 1, 2025.

According to eyewitnesses, Sanku was in the vehicle with a friend when the accident happened.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital, but sadly, Sanku was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Born in Nigeria, Sanku began his comedy journey in 2021, steadily growing his craft on social media. He rose to prominence in 2024 after a freestyle comedy skit went viral, amassing over 70,000 views within days.

His creative storytelling, unique sense of humour, and relatable content quickly earned him a loyal fan base across multiple platforms.

Since the heartbreaking news of his passing broke, fans, influencers, and fellow comedians have flooded social media with emotional tributes. Platforms like X and Instagram have been filled with messages of grief, memories of his skits, and prayers for his family.

Sanku’s death has sent shockwaves across the Nigerian entertainment industry, cutting short a promising career that was only beginning to flourish.