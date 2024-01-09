Nigerian Singer, Zuwa Shot Dead In US

American-based Nigerian singer, Osazuwa Agbonayinma, better known by his stage name Zuwa, has been reportedly shot dead in the United States of America (USA).

The news of his passing was confirmed by the late singer’s father, who is a former Nigerian lawmaker, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma on Tuesday.

According to Hon. Ehiozuwa, his late son was killed by a gunshot in the back of the head on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

READ ALSO;

The late singer had a master’s degree in architecture.

He formed the duo, Roze, with his brother, Eghosa, and released a couple of songs, including the critically acclaimed ‘Ileke’ in 2020.

However, details of the tragic incident are still unclear as of the time of filing this report.