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March 26, 2026
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Nigerian Singer, Sabi Shoot Dead In Lagos

Nigerian singer Sabinus Chukwuebuka Nelson, popularly known as Sabi for his hit song Show Your Style, has reportedly been killed by unidentified gunmen in Lagos State.

According to his younger brother, Kingsley, the incident occurred on Tuesday night, March 24, at a hotel where the artist was staying.

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He revealed that a group of armed men stormed the premises and opened fire, leading to the singer’s death.

Details surrounding the attack remain unclear, including the motive behind the killing and whether any arrests have been made.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement on the incident as further investigations are still ongoing.

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