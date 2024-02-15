Nigerian Singer, Mish Is Dead

Nigerian singer, Michael Aniekeme Meshach, better known as Mish, is reportedly dead.

New Telegraph reports that the singer, who gained prominence in 2011 with the hit song, ‘Akwa Ibom Ayaya’ died in Abuja.

According to the news report made available to newsmen, a family member who confirmed the singer’s demise to journalists in Abuja on Thursday said he died on Wednesday, February 14.

The deceased hailed from Obot Okoh Mbiaobong in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

However, much wasn’t heard from him after the success of ‘Akwa Ibom Ayaya.