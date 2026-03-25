Nigerian Singer, Asa Loses Mother

Nigerian-born international singer and songwriter, Bukola Elemide, popularly known as Asa, has taken to her Instagram page to announce her mother’s death.

In an emotional post on Tuesday, the award-winning Nigerian Afro-Jazz artiste described her late mother as “My mother, my reason to be, my queen, my everything.”

Paying tribute to her mother’s generosity, kindness, and gentle spirit, the singer wrote, “A sudden brain tumour came without warning and took you too soon.”

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Aṣa also highlighted her mother’s “Quiet swag,” shyness, and dry sense of humour, noting that despite not being able to hold a musical note, she remained her “biggest fan,” singing along to every song with her whole heart.

“Your strength, your love, your spirit will remain with me forever. Rest now, Mum,” Aṣa wrote, capturing her deep sense of loss.

The singer, whose music often explores themes of love, identity, and personal struggle, has not provided further details regarding the timing of her mother’s death or funeral arrangements.

Her announcement has prompted an outpouring of condolences from fans and fellow artists.