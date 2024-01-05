Nigerian Shippers Face 76% Freight Hike Over Diversion

After being hit by general rate increases in December 2023, Nigerian shippers will be burdened by around 76 per cent new increase in freight rate and fresh sur-charges from diverted voyages to the seaports beginning from this week. It was revealed that ocean freight had been increased to $10,000 per 40 feet containers instead of $2,400, leading to 76 per cent hike. The liners had announced peak season surcharges on cargoes due to re-routing of their vessels to avoid further attacks in the Middle East ocean, leading to diversion of over $80 billion cargoes laden by over 200 vessels.

Following the Nigerian Ports Authority’s (NPA) data that over 4,000 vessels call at Nigerian ports, if the attacks continue till the end of the year, shippers would be forced to pay $40 million to lines. Also, findings revealed that dry and reefer cargoes leaving Lagos ports to Middle East Gulf and Indian sub-continent will attract between $200 and $500 per Twenty Equivalent Unit (TEU) from CMA CGM line till further notice.

Besides, Maersk Line has imposed $4,000 charges as Container Protect Essential (CPE) and N43,000 as Documentation Destination Fee (DDF) on cargoes coming to Lagos ports and other West African ports, noting that the rates were also subjected to other applicable surcharges, including local charges and contingency charges. Currently, Hapak Lloyd, Maersk Line, Mediterranean shipping Company (MSC), CMA-CGM, Evergreen and Ori- ent Overseas Container Line are no longer using the Red Sea route to Nigerian and other West African ports because of insecurity.

Findings revealed that importers using Nigerian seaports paid N6.11 trillion to clear average of 822,868 containers and N838.112 billion to liners as surcharges because of multiple tariffs, which finally bear by final consumers. Since 2019, they have paid N18.33 trillion illegally on various surcharges not approved by the government, thereby making the cost of consumer goods imported into the country on the high side.

Before the introduction of the delay and diversion surcharges, some of the arbitrary charges paid in the past were the bunker adjustment, currency adjustment, war risk, extra risk insurance sur- charge, freight rates surcharge and port operations recovery surcharge. Others are Basic Service Rate Additional (BSRA), Bunker Adjustment Factor (BAF), Currency Adjustment Factor (CAF) IMO, ISPS or SEC – security charges, Terminal Handling Charge (THC), Full Container Load shipments, Heavy Weight Charge (HWC), Over- weight Surcharge (OWS) Port Conges- tion Surcharge, Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) and Winter Surcharge (WS).

Also, figures released by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) revealed that container traffic at Lagos Port Complex, Tincan Island, Delta, Onne, Rivers and Calabar stood at 822,868 annually as it takes N7.5 million to clear and transport a 20-foot container laden with cargo valued N41.11 million ($100,000) imported into Nigeria from China. It would be recalled that in June 2023, CMA CGM also imposed additional costs on all dangerous goods being imported to Lagos, Tincan Can Island ports and other ports in West Africa.

The rates attract an additional €200 or $230 on 20 feet containers from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, West Mediterranean. Also, 40 feet containers from the same destinations would attract €250 or $285. Similarly, dangerous goods from Adriatic and Greece cost an additional £170 and £210 for 20 feet and 40 feet, respectively. Also, all the dangerous goods shipped into West Africa from the Black Sea, North Africa will at- tract €200 and €450 for 20ft and 40ft containers respectively.

The shipping line stressed that tariffs for goods from East Mediterranean to all West African ports cost an extra $300 and $450 for 20 feet and 40 feet containers respectively. According to the shipping line, the charge on “dangerous goods additional” was paid in addition to the ocean freight. In April 2021, CMA CGM also imposed Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates on good coming to Nigerian port till further notice. New Telegraph gathered that it was the third time the liner would introduce Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) on Nigerian import and export cargoes in the year.

The company also slammed sur-charges on cargoes from Indian subcontinent & Middle East Gulf to Lagos ports under the guise of providing its customers with reliable and efficient services. Before the charges, the liners have already imposed Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) against Nigerian cargoes under the guise of gridlock and congestion on the port roads, thereby collecting €800 and €1,350 per 20feet and 40 feet container respectively on Freight All Kinds (FAK) since March 1st, 2020 on all goods imported from Hamburg to Tincan Port, while Antwerp and Rotterdam to Tincan Port cost €725 and EUR 1,050 per 20 and 40 feet container respectively.