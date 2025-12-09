Nigerian Shippers’ Council Unveils Enterprise Content Mgt System

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) on Tuesday launched its Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS) in Abuja, a digital platform designed to enhance maritime administration, streamline operations, and promote efficiency in trade.

At the event, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, described the launch as a milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward a modern, technology-driven maritime sector. He explained that the ECMS would eliminate paper-based processes, reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, and strengthen institutional efficiency, ensuring timely and professional delivery of regulatory services.

Oyetola emphasized that the initiative aligns with broader reforms to improve port performance, tackle inefficiencies such as the Apapa gridlock, and establish Inland Dry Ports across the six geopolitical zones to decentralize trade.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, hailed the launch as a demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to modernize public administration through integrated digital governance. He encouraged other ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to emulate NSC’s example.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, commended the Council for being the first agency to comply with the presidential directive to go paperless by 31 December 2025. She described digital innovation as a defining infrastructure for national growth and urged all MDAs to embrace similar transformations.

The Executive Secretary and CEO of NSC, Dr. Pius Akutah, called the launch a transformative moment in the Council’s history, highlighting the ECMS’s features, including automated workflows, secure approvals, centralized document management, and real-time performance tracking.

He noted that the system will improve accountability, speed, and transparency in internal operations.

The event was attended by maritime stakeholders, government officials, and private-sector representatives. The ECMS is expected to boost Nigeria’s maritime sector and contribute significantly to economic growth.