Nigerian Separatist Leader, Simon Ekpa Arrested In Finland 

Share

A Finnish-Nigerian separatist leader, Simon Ekpa has been arrested alongside four others in Finland over allegations of inciting violence and engaging in terrorism-related activities targeting Nigeria.

The Central Criminal Police in Finland who confirmed his arrest said Ekpa was apprehended “On suspicion of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent.”

On the other hand, the four other individuals are also accused of financing terrorist activities.

The suspects, including Ekpa, will face detention hearings at the Päijät-Häme District Court on Thursday, November 21.

READ ALSO:

According to the police, Ekpa’s actions allegedly involved promoting violence against civilians and authorities in South-Eastern Nigeria from his base in Finland.

Crime Commissioner Otto Hiltunen disclosed that the arrests were part of an international investigation into terrorism financing and incitement.

Ekpa, who resides in the Lahti region and serves on Lahti’s public transport committee as a member of Finland’s National Coalition Party, has been linked to the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

His arrest follows a series of deadly attacks in Nigeria’s South-East region, allegedly carried out by ESN and IPOB members.

Share

Please follow and like us: