Nigerian, Sekinat Taiwo, Breaks Guinness World Record With Electric Tricycle

A Nigerian cyclist, Sekinat Taiwo, has broken a Guinness World Record, shattering the 250-kilometre target by covering 347 kilometres on a closed circuit held at the National Theatre in Lagos State.

The cyclist broke the record for the longest distance covered by an electric autorickshaw in 12 hours with the Teak EV’s state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery technology and was certified by the Guinness World Records adjudicator, Carl Saville.

In a statement yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Qoray Mobility and Energies Limited, Olabanjo Alimi, said the feat is a milestone for Nigeria and the global transition to sustainable transport.

