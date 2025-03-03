Nigerian Scholar Receives ‘Cum Laude’ Distinction In Amsterdam

Share

A Nigerian, Dr. Amanda Bisong, has earned a doctorate in International Law from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, receiving the prestigious ‘cum laude’ distinction for her exceptional research.

This honour is a rare accolade in the Netherlands and across Europe, awarded to only 5 per cent of Ph.D candidates over the last two decades.

The Faculty of Law at the university has not granted a cum laude distinction in the past 20 years.

Under the guidance of Professor Thomas Spijkerboer and Dr. Martin Stronks, Dr. Bisong’s research delves into how regional organizations like ECOWAS and the EU, along with national governments and non-state actors, shape policymaking related to migration in West Africa.

Her work is intricately linked to regional trade, illustrating the direct connection between mobility and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Historically, mobility has been essential to the livelihoods of border communities in the region, emphasizing migration’s role not only in governance but also in fostering economic relations and trade partnerships.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

