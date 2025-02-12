Nigerian Scholar, Odun, Dies In US

Share

A renowned scholar, Prof Balogun Odun, is dead. The author of many books, who was born on April 21, 1946 at Iga Akoko, Ondo State, passed on February 7 in the United States of America.

Balogun attended St Theresa’s Catholic Seminary, 1960-1964, Loyola College, Agodi, Ibadan, 1965-1965 and Leningrad State University, Leningrad USSR 1966- 1973, University of Illinois, Urbana Champagne USA from 1973-1977 and was a lecturer in the University of Benin from 1977-1984 where he became an Associate Professor and Head of English Department until he sojourned back to the USA.

Author of many books and scholarly works which include, but not limited to ‘Adjusted lives, the late visitor (2009); Tradition and modernity in the African short story; Ngugi an African post colonial narrative; Place and self identity in black literatures; The call of the West and mother’s mansion, among other works.

