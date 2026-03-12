Nigerian, S’African Armies On Training Partnership To Tackle Emerging Security Threats

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Army to deepening strategic military cooperation with the South African Army in order to strengthen regional security and enhance professional military capacity across the African continent.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, said in a release that, “the Army chief made the statement, while receiving the Chief of the South African Army, Lieutenant General Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha, during an official working visit to Army Headquarters Nigeria in Abuja.

Lieutenant General Shaibu emphasised that closer collaboration among African militaries remains critical to addressing emerging and complex security threats confronting the continent.

He particularly highlighted the importance of shared training and operational knowledge in countering terrorism and insurgency, especially in Nigeria’s NorthEast theatre under Operation Hadin Kai.

He also noted that the Nigerian Army has continued to develop robust training frameworks aimed at equipping troops with the necessary skills to combat modern threats, such as the use of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by terrorist groups and the employment of air assets.

He explained that the Nigerian Army has placed significant emphasis on specialised training in IED detection, counter-IED operations, and battlefield survivability as part of its counter-terrorism offensive operations.