Nigerian Rugby

Nigeria is experiencing a dynamic transformation in sports participation, with rugby at the forefront of several grassroots and development initiatives. Across the country, local organisations and international partnerships are working to grow the game, increase access, and inspire the next generation of athletes.

Government Initiatives

​The Nigerian government has introduced several initiatives to enhance the nation’s sports sector, focusing on infrastructure development, economic opportunities, and comprehensive training programs.​

Efforts are reflecting a wider national trend of increasing sports participation by embedding rugby in schools and communities. By creating pathways from grassroots to competitive levels—and with more people following the latest rugby scores—Nigeria is working to ensure sport becomes more accessible and inclusive.

1) National Sports Industry Policy (NSIP):

In 2022, Nigeria approved the 2022–2026 National Sports Industry Policy (NSIP) to reshape sport as a driver of development. It focuses on:

Upgrading infrastructure to international standards for better training and competition.

to international standards for better training and competition. Attracting investment by treating sport as a business, creating jobs and boosting the economy.

by treating sport as a business, creating jobs and boosting the economy. Improving performance through national training for athletes, coaches, and staff.

The policy also includes tax breaks, land waivers, reduced loan rates, and plans for a fund to support athlete education and development.

2) Grassroots Sports Development Department (GRSD):

The GRSD, part of the Federal Ministry of Sports Development, drives grassroots sports by:

Putting policy into action to boost participation and fitness

Scouting and nurturing young talent

Linking the Ministry with communities to align local and national goals.

Its aim is to grow a strong talent base and embed sportsmanship from the ground up.

Boosting Rugby from the Ground Up

Rugby Rising Play Nigeria runs in 15 states, with coaches boosting youth participation—especially among girls—while promoting life skills and inclusion through sport.

runs in 15 states, with coaches boosting youth participation—especially among girls—while promoting life skills and inclusion through sport. The NRLA Schools League connects over 60 schools in Kano and Lagos to local clubs, building lasting rugby culture through regular competition.

connects over 60 schools in Kano and Lagos to local clubs, building lasting rugby culture through regular competition. In the south, the SSNRFU supports rugby and youth development across six states with structured training, focusing on underserved communities.

supports rugby and youth development across six states with structured training, focusing on underserved communities. The NRFF leads training programmes nationwide, giving communities tools to grow rugby independently and sustainably.

A Growing Sporting Nation

From school leagues to national training schemes, Nigeria is laying the foundation for a vibrant sporting future. Rugby’s growth is part of a wider trend—using sport as a tool for empowerment, inclusion, and community development.

With continued support at the grassroots level and strong international ties, Nigeria is well-positioned to become a major player in global sport participation and development.

