Nigerian Returnee Jailed For Assaulting KAI Officer In Lagos

A 50-year-old Nigerian returnee from Canada, Mr. Morufudeen Idowu, has been sentenced to three months in prison by a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Bolade, Oshodi, for assaulting an official of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI).

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Idowu was convicted on Friday after pleading guilty to charges of unlawfully crossing the Ojota Expressway, resisting arrest, and physically assaulting a KAI enforcement officer in the process.

“The conviction underscores Lagos State’s ongoing campaign to uphold environmental and traffic regulations under the A Greater Lagos Rising agenda,” the statement read.

Delivering the judgment, the magistrate ruled that Mr. Idowu’s actions constituted a breach of public order and a direct affront to lawful authority, adding that a custodial sentence was necessary to serve as a deterrent to others.

Reacting to the ruling, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, commended the court’s decision and reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance stance toward aggression against its personnel.

“The State Government will not tolerate any attack on its officers carrying out lawful duties,” Wahab said. “This conviction sends a strong message that no individual, regardless of their social status or background, is above the law.”

He further emphasized that the state remains committed to safeguarding its enforcement personnel and ensuring the rule of law prevails across all sectors.

