Nigerian Researchers Unveil Prototypes To Tackle Clean Energy

Nigerian researchers have unveiled innovative, market-ready prototypes aimed at addressing challenges in clean energy and agriculture.

The unveiling was part of the Science Granting Councils Initiative (SGCI), a multi-donor programme designed to enhance the capacity of science funding agencies across 17 African countries.

Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arc. Sonny Echono, who noted that the initiative was supported by TETFund, described the showcased projects as proof that Nigerian academics can generate commercially viable innovations with real-world impact.

Among the featured innovations were AirVolt, a renewable energy solution; I-GEL, an agricultural biotechnology product for enhancing food resilience; and the Jolly Fryer, a modernized garri processing device.

Speaking at the SGCI Demo Day and Closing Ceremony in Abuja, Echono explained that the initiative was implemented in partnership with Kenya’s African Centre for Technology Studies (ACTS) and Nigeria’s Innov8 Hub. It focused on transforming promising research into viable products over a 12-month development cycle.

Representing Nigeria under the SGCI, TETFund secured a $250,000 grant in 2023 for selected researchers under its Research for Impact (R4i) initiative. The grant—funded by Canada’s International Development Research Centre (IDRC) and the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)—was awarded to four research teams comprising 18 researchers from Nigerian tertiary institutions.

“This is more than just a prototype showcase,” Echono said. “We are witnessing the result of a deliberate effort to turn ideas into impact, research into enterprise, and academia into an engine for national development.”

He added that the displayed projects align with both national and global development goals, addressing key sectors such as clean energy, agriculture, water and sanitation, and sustainable infrastructure.

“We will continue to support research that solves problems, creates jobs, and puts Nigeria on the global innovation map,” Echono affirmed.

Also speaking at the event, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani—represented by Mr. Francis Sani—commended TETFund’s efforts, citing alignment with the ministry’s initiatives such as the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme and the Nigeria Talent Initiative, both aimed at building an AI-ready workforce and creating 500,000 jobs through digital outsourcing hubs.

“We must build systems that go beyond administrations and create lasting value,” Tijani stated. “The SGCI work aligns directly with our blueprint’s five pillars: knowledge, policy, infrastructure, international capital, and trade.”

SGCI Project Coordinator at ACTS, Nicholas Odongo, described the four Nigerian projects as not only technical achievements but as impactful solutions grounded in indigenous knowledge and focused on sustainable livelihoods.

“They reflect our shared commitment to advancing science, technology, and innovation that is responsive to pressing challenges and geared toward transforming lives and futures,” he said.

Managing Director of Innov8 Hub, Gregory Ibe, said the initiative marked a significant milestone in strengthening research governance and nurturing innovation across Africa.

“We take great pride in fostering Nigeria’s most vibrant and innovative community, which is fast becoming a hub for researchers, entrepreneurs, and changemakers shaping Africa’s future,” Ibe said. “The transition from concept to execution affirms a shared truth: African solutions can solve African challenges.”