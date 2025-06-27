New Telegraph

June 27, 2025
Nigerian Researchers Unveil Prototypes To Address Clean Energy, Others

Nigerian researchers have unveiled new homegrown, market-ready prototypes to address clean energy and agriculture challenges, through the Science Granting Councils Initiative (SGCI), a multidonor programme that strengthens the capacity of science funding agencies in 17 African countries.

The Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono who noted that the initiative was backed by the Fund, said the projects were proof Nigerian academics could produce innovations with real-world, commercial potential.

Among the showcased projects were innovations like AirVolt, a renewable energy solution, and I-GEL, an agricultural biotechnology product designed to improve food resilience, Jolly Fryer, refined form of processing garri, amongst others. Echono who spoke at the SGCI Demo Day and Closing Ceremony in Abuja, explained that the SGCI project was implemented by TETFund in partnership with Kenya’s African Centre for Technology Studies (ACTS) and Nigeria’s Innov8 Hub, focused on converting promising research into ready-for-market products over a 12-month cycle.

