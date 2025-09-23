Nigerian Researcher Develops ‘Blockchain-Based Solution’ To End Certificate Forgery

An innovative Blockchainbased solution that could help put an end to academic certificate forgery has been developed by Mr Arafat Akata, a Nigerian researcher and software engineer.

Certificate forgery has been identified as one of the most pressing challenges facing Nigeria’s education system, as fake credentials threaten the credibility of institutions and graduates alike.

Akata recently completed his Master’s Degree in Software Engineering at Innopolis University, Russia, where he graduated with a 4.57 GPA on a competitive scholarship.

For his thesis, he designed and implemented a Decentralised Open Source Portal for Student Certificate Management – a system that uses Blockchain Technology to verify and secure academic credentials.

Speaking with New Telegraph, he stated that the project was inspired by the growing threat of forgery in Nigeria and globally, even as he explained further that the system is designed as an open-source platform, allowing schools, universities, government agencies, and even international employers to adopt it with minimal cost.

Akata said: “Fake certificates undermine trust in education and employment. By decentralising certificate storage and verification, my solution ensures that no document can be tampered with or falsified. Institutions and employers can instantly verify the authenticity of a graduate’s credentials.”