Nigerian Refugees Return To Borno After Over Decade In Cameroonian Camp

A group of 300 Nigerian refugees who had been living in the Minawawo Camp in Cameroon has returned to Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, marking the commencement of the fourth phase of a sustained repatriation exercise.

The returnees, comprising 75 households, arrived in Pulka, Gwoza, in a coordinated and dignified homecoming.

For these families, the journey represented more than a border crossing; it was an emotional passage from over a decade of displacement to the opportunity to rebuild their lives after 11 years in the Cameroonian IDP camp.

This milestone follows Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s visit to the camp on 8 December 2025, during which he pledged a voluntary, safe, and dignified return process for the refugees.

Speaking on behalf of the Borno State Sub-Committee on Repatriation, its chairman, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe, described the exercise as a significant achievement for the present administration.

“This homecoming is a testament to our collective resolve. We are not just moving people; we are restoring lives and reigniting hope in our communities,” Wakilbe stated.

In a show of regional solidarity, the Governor of Cameroon’s Far North Region, Minjinyawa Bakari, personally bade the refugees farewell, reaffirming bilateral cooperation in addressing the humanitarian impact of insurgency around Lake Chad.

Upon arrival in Pulka, the returnees were formally received by local authorities and security officials. Some knelt to touch the soil of their homeland, others offered prayers, while children, many of whom had spent most of their lives abroad observed their ancestral home with curiosity.

Each household head received ₦500,000 in cash, with an additional ₦50,000 allocated to each wife to facilitate smooth reintegration. The Borno State Government provided mattresses and wrappers, while the National Commission for Refugees supplied essential food items, including rice, millet, beans, and cooking oil.

This phase of the exercise is part of a broader strategy to stabilize resettled communities, rebuild infrastructure, and restore livelihoods across insurgency-affected areas.

Officials accompanying Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe included members of the Borno State House of Assembly representing Kaga, Gwoza, and Gulumba Woloji, Honourables Mustafa Alibe Benishiekh, Buba Abatcha, and Baba Shehu Gulumba as well as the Chairman of Gwoza Local Government, Abba Shehu Timta, and Mr. Murdakai Titus of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons.