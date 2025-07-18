Nigerian Referees Missing As CAF Names 75 Officials For CHAN

Nigerian referees were surprisingly left out as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) unveiled a list of 75 match officials for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), which will take place in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Despite Nigerian referees recently featuring in major international and local matches, none made CAF’s shortlist for the tournament, which is strictly for players who play in their home leagues across Africa.

CAF selected 26 referees and 26 assistant referees, alongside 18 video assistant referees (VAR) and five referee instructors. These officials will be responsible for managing games and ensuring fairness at the upcoming continental event.

Morocco stood out with the highest number of officials selected—seven in total. This means Morocco will have at least one official in every category, including central referees, assistants, VAR, and instructors.