Nigerian Red Cross Denies Alleged Decay At Ebonyi Motherless Babies Home

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) has dismissed reports circulating in some media outlets alleging negligence and malpractice at the Ebonyi State Motherless Babies Home.

In a statement jointly signed by the State Chairman, Eze Simoen Nweze, and Secretary, Elder Raphael Okorie, and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki, the society urged the public to disregard the publications, describing them as inaccurate and damaging to the reputation of the home.

The statement categorically denied any form of corruption or mismanagement at the home, stressing that the facility was not responsible for the alleged hardships, illnesses, or deaths of children as reported.

“We wish to state clearly that there is no iota of rot in the Ebonyi Motherless Babies Home. There is no negligence and no malpractice by the management as portrayed by the publication,” the statement said.

The Red Cross noted that the current Executive Committee has embarked on a legacy project, constructing a two-story building to accommodate more babies using proceeds generated by the home.

Addressing allegations that donated items were sold for cash, the statement clarified that most donations had either expired or were nearing expiry, making it impossible for the babies to consume them. “The issue is not about selling them but making proper use of the proceeds, which we do,” it added.

Established in the early 1970s after the Nigerian Civil War, the Motherless Babies Home currently cares for over 30 infants whose parents were killed during the conflict.

The facility is run by the Nigerian Red Cross Society, an internationally recognized humanitarian organization established by an Act of Parliament in 1960 to support the government in emergencies, including health crises, epidemics, natural disasters, and conflict situations.