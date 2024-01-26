Nigerian Reacts As Lagos Pastor Bags Life Imprisonment For Raping Church Member

Some Nigerians have taken to their social media pages to react as the Court sentenced the founder of iReign Christian Ministry, Femi Daniels to life imprisonment.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Friday sentenced Femi Daniels to life imprisonment for “raping a church member”.

The trial judge, Rahman Oshodi, found the Lagos-based cleric guilty of rape and sexual assault of one of his female worshippers as he ordered that the cleric should spend the rest of his life at the Kirikiri custodial facility in Lagos.

According to him, Feyi Daniels is a liar and does not have any regard for truth.

The judge, however, discharged and acquitted him on count two of the charge, which is the rape of another member of the church (name withheld).

Oshodi held that there was an element of consent from the church members.

The judge also discharged and acquitted Daniels on count four of the charge, which is attempted rape of a member of the church.

This has, however, made netizens take to their social media page to react differently to the court ruling.

While some said the story isn’t clear others said this looks like a set-up to the pastor, adding that the life imprisonment is too grand for his crime.

See posts and reactions below:

@Ble_ssing_sunday; As a man of you can control that thing in between your leg, you have solved 90% of your problem.

@Oyinyechi_Favour;The victim die, life sentence, issokay.

@iambuike; More of them will be exposed soon, Just wait.