Nigerian Re-Elected President Of All-Africa Students’ Union

A Nigerian, Osisiogu Osikenyi, has been re-elected President of the All-Africa Students’ Union (AASU).

The re-election took place on Saturday during the first phase of the union’s 14th elective congress held in Accra, Ghana, according to a statement by the Chairperson of the AASU Electoral Commission, Miss Angel Mbuthia. She confirmed that the elections were conducted in line with the AASU Constitution and electoral guidelines, with only candidates nominated by member organisations in good standing cleared to contest.

Osisiogu expressed gratitude to AASU and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) for the confidence placed in him. “This mandate belongs to every student who believes in a stronger, more united continental movement,” he said, pledging to lead with humility, purpose, and commitment to the aspirations of Africa’s students.

His re-election reinforces Nigeria’s leadership in continental student representation and highlights AASU’s role as the unified voice of millions of students across Africa for over five decades.

Other elected officials include Divine Edem Kwadzoeh (Ghana, Secretary-General), Maravilha Kapaia (Angola, Deputy President), Alistar Pfunye (Zimbabwe, Deputy Secretary-General), Rosália Djedjo (Guinea-Bissau, Vice President for West Africa), Valentine Mugun Chepkoech (Kenya, Vice President for East Africa), and Vanessa Kokoe Ajavon (Togo, Secretary for Finance and Administration).

Founded in 1972, AASU unites students across all 54 African countries, from basic education to higher learning institutions, and continues to advocate for student empowerment, policy influence, and cross-border collaboration.